Bridie Worthy, Hannah Skein and Savannah Auvaa shine for Central West in tennis' Regional League

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated March 8 2023 - 12:37pm, first published 12:00pm
Bathurst tennis trio Hannah Skein (under 11s) Bridie Worthy (under 13s) and Savannah Auvaa (under 11s) represented Central West in the Regional State League competition at Parkes on the weekend. Picture supplied

SERVING it up for Central West - that's what a trio of Bathurst tennis talents did on the weekend to help their team to second place in the Regional State League.

