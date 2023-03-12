Western Advocate
Council papers show discussion about multi-storey car park in association with Tremains Mill redevelopment

By Matt Watson
Updated March 13 2023 - 7:03am, first published 4:30am
The Neighbourhood Centre car park and its entrance (inset) from Russell Street.

BATHURST Regional Council resolved last year to provide "in principle agreement to enter negotiations" with a developer over a multi-storey car park on a council-owned site, confidential council papers show.

