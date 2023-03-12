BATHURST Regional Council resolved last year to provide "in principle agreement to enter negotiations" with a developer over a multi-storey car park on a council-owned site, confidential council papers show.
The multi-storey car park would serve part of the parking demand for a redevelopment of the Tremains Mill site in lower Keppel Street.
The council papers show that the recommendation agreed to by councillors was that negotiations would be entered into based on the car park remaining a council asset and the cost of works to meet the developer's requirements for parking to be fully funded by the developer.
The information is contained in the business papers for the confidential section of council's July 2022 ordinary meeting.
The business papers for the confidential section are not normally made public, but the Western Advocate has seen the papers for the July 2022 meeting.
In providing background to the multi-storey car park matter, the business papers say the "prospective new owner" of the Tremains Mill precinct, TrueGreen Group, had approached council staff with a preliminary masterplan for a redevelopment of the precinct.
TrueGreen is described in the business papers as a Sydney-based group of businesses that specialise in sustainable development.
"Whilst there are many design issues to be finalised, car parking is a significant challenge. This report seeks Council's concurrence in proceeding with further negotiations on alternative approaches to car parking supply," the report in the business papers says.
The report says that "the substance of this report is commercial in confidence, in part to protect the commercial dealings of the developer and in part because the detail of any proposal is yet to be finalised and may not come to fruition".
It says the new owners "are seeking to undertake a major redevelopment of the site including adaptive reuse of the heritage buildings, specialty retail spaces" and "an 85 room boutique hotel".
"Some of the proposed buildings would be 6 storeys, higher than the 12m height limit in Council's LEP [Local Environmental Plan], but this precinct already contains much higher heritage buildings and in the opinion of Council staff can accommodate the building heights proposed, subject to detailed design," the report says.
"Council staff are generally supportive of the concept, which would cement lower Keppel Street as a major activity hub, generate a significant investment in job creating businesses whilst conserving important heritage buildings."
The report says "the developers are proposing that some 42 car parking spaces be provided on site, which is sufficient to provide for the residential component of the development".
It says, however, that the developers "acknowledge their concept cannot provide sufficient parking for the hotel component and are proposing off site parking and a valet parking service for hotel patrons".
The report also says that "absent suitable off site parking, the developers have said the viability of the redevelopment is in doubt".
"Council staff acknowledge the requirement to provide all car parking on site would sterilise parts of the site and not represent the best and highest use of this important precinct," the report says.
"This brings into question whether Council would consider a developer funded multi storey car parking station on the Neighbourhood Centre car park."
The current Neighbourhood Centre car park (known as the Kohlhoff Way car park) is accessible by vehicle from Russell Street and has pedestrian access to Keppel Street.
"A number of alternatives remain under consideration (including privately owned land and land attached to the railway corridor) but Council staff have been asked whether the Council owned land is a candidate," the report in the business papers says.
"The Neighbourhood Centre car park has been nominated as more suitable than the BRAG [Bathurst Regional Art Gallery] car park for technical reasons as well as the community consternation likely over the BRAG site."
Councillors voted on and passed the recommendation to provide "in principle" agreement "to enter negotiations with TrueGreen Group over a multi storey car park on the Council owned Kohlhoff Way car park to serve part of the car parking demand for redevelopment of the Tremains Mill precinct" and for the "number of off site car parking spaces required of the development [to] be considered in conjunction with on site and on street parking opportunities funded by the developer".
According to the recommendation in the business papers, negotiations are to be entered into under a number of terms, including:
1. The car park remain a council asset with the required number of extra spaces to be held in some form of strata or similar scheme to the benefit of Tremains Mill.
2. The existing number of 95 spaces be retained for public use (albeit in a different layout as some existing spaces would be taken up with structural columns and ramps).
3. The cost of works to meet the developers' requirements for parking be fully funded by the developer.
4. There be an annual lease type monetary contribution to council, or some other form of income generated from commercial uses of the land, held in trust for asset maintenance and renewal.
5. The developer be responsible for all design and approval tasks; the design to be agreed by council.
6. The proposed car park be in lieu of car parking contributions from the developer.
As well, the recommendation was for council to "prepare a joint communications strategy with TrueGreen Group to be implemented prior to lodgment of a Development Application".
The report in the business papers says it is envisaged there would be a single development application for both parts of the development, "being the Tremains precinct and the car park".
"This is necessary because the hotel component of the Tremains redevelopment cannot be approved without the required car parking," the report says.
"It is for this reason it is reasonable to provide certainty of tenure to TrueGreen Group over the car park."
A CONCEPT development application for the future of the Tremain's Mill site was released late last year, in which a boutique hotel fronting Keppel Street was proposed as the third stage of the redevelopment and the creation of hotel accommodation within the concrete silos was proposed as the ninth stage.
The concept development application statement of environmental effects said a pre-DA meeting was held with Bathurst Regional Council on November 22, 2022 to discuss the proposed concept DA and, prior to undertaking a pre-DA meeting with council, the applicant had undertaken "ongoing engagement over a period of nine months to discuss various iterations of the design and resolve the masterplan being presented".
The statement of environmental effects said major discussions had centred on heritage and car parking, among other aspects.
"It is noted the applicant explored numerous models for car parking on sites located close to the precinct as well as multi-storey car parking under the Bathurst Development Control Plan and Road and Maritime Services - these were presented to Council officers to outline that multi-storey car parking is not suitable for the heritage precinct," the statement of environmental effects says.
"It was agreed an on-grade car parking solution benefited the site and heritage aspects of the precinct."
