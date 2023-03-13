Stint behind the wheel without a licence costs woman hundreds of dollars in fines

A DISQUALIFIED licence and a stint behind the wheel has cost a woman hundreds of dollars and more time off the road.
Amber-Leigh Griffin, 32, of Commonwealth Street, West Bathurst, was convicted in her absence at Bathurst Local Court on March 1 of driving while disqualified.
Griffin was behind the wheel of a silver Holden Commodore west along Lambert Street about 6pm on December 17 last year when she was stopped by police at the nearby BP Service Station for random testing, court documents reveal.
After Griffin gave police her licence, officers did checks via the Roads and Maritime Services database, which revealed she was disqualified from driving for 12 months following a conviction handed down in Bathurst Local Court on March 2 last year.
Griffin told officers she didn't go to court on that particular day and made no attempt to find out the status of her licence.
The court heard Griffin was then subject to an oral drug fluid test, which allegedly returned a positive reading for methamphetamine.
She was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where police claim she gave a second positive result for the drug.
At the time of Griffin's March court date, no further action had been taken in relation to the driving with drug allegation as police were yet to receive forensic analysis results.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis dealt with Griffin's matter in her absence and found the driving while disqualified charge proved.
Griffin was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for six months.
