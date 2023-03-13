Western Advocate
Amber-Leigh Griffin, 32, convicted in Bathurst Local Court of driving while disqualified

By Court Reporter
Updated March 13 2023 - 2:19pm, first published 2:00pm
Stint behind the wheel without a licence costs woman hundreds of dollars in fines

A DISQUALIFIED licence and a stint behind the wheel has cost a woman hundreds of dollars and more time off the road.

