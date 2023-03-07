Bathurst Panthers Knockout to proceed with only five first grade teams

AFTER two late withdrawals, the 2023 Bathurst Panthers Knockout on Saturday is set to proceed with just five first grade teams.
The original draw included Bathurst Panthers, St Pat's, Orange Hawks, Orange CYMS, Mudgee Dragons, Lithgow Workies and Cowra Magpies, but it confirmed on Tuesday that both Hawks and Magpies would no longer play a part of this year's competition.
Cowra's withdrawal comes as no surprise, after the club announced that it wouldn't field teams any of grade of the Peter McDonald Premiership in 2023.
Hawks featured in the knockout final as recently as 2020, suffering a 13-12 defeat to cross-town rivals CYMS.
Bathurst Panthers secretary Danny Dwyer said it was disappointing that organisers were unable to find a sixth team for the first grade knockout.
"It's disappointing to drop down to five teams because six teams makes things a lot easier for the draw," he said.
"At the end of the day, it is what it is. Maybe we need to discuss with Group 10 that this becomes a sanctioned event."
Dwyer said there had been some discussions with Group 11 club Dubbo Macquarie Raiders, to help fill the void left by Cowra and Hawks, but that ultimately fell through.
"Macquarie said they ultimately couldn't do it," he said.
"I think they might've had some boys that are still playing cricket but there could've been other factors too."
Dwyer said the draw will be put together on Wednesday afternoon, with the under 18s round robin games to be played on Friday, before the first grade play on Saturday.
The under 18s final will be played as a curtain raiser, to the first grade decider on Sunday.
Bathurst Panthers are the two-time reigning knockout champions, having crushed Mudgee Dragons 38-0 in a dominant display in the 2022 decider, while defeating CYMS 24-4 back in the 2021 final.
Since 2004, Panthers have been the clear dominant club in the knockout, having won nine titles including four consecutive finals from 2004-2007 and a hat-trick of deciders from 2016-2018.
Lithgow Workies have three titles, while St Pat's, Mudgee and Cowra have all won two titles each.
CYMS are the only other team to have won the knockout, when they downed local rivals Hawks in the 2020 final 13-12.
