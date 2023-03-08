SMALL business owners are feeling the pinch following the 10th consecutive increase in interest rates.
On Tuesday, March 7, the Reserve Bank Australia announced interest rates would rise to 3.6 per cent, with the aim of driving down inflation.
However, as the interest on mortgages increases, residents are tightening their belts. And it's the 'luxuries' like a takeaway coffee and beauty treatments that are the first to go.
Beautician and owner of Ignite Beauty, Lauren Natoli, said it's a scary prospect to think that she my lose business but still have to pay all of her own bills.
"Obviously with interest rates going up and beauty being a luxury, it's one of the first things that people tend to cut off, as well as coffee, clothing shops, all that sort of thing," Ms Natoli said.
"But my bills don't go away either, so they still stay and it's pretty scary.
"Especially coming into winter as well because it's usually a quieter time, so with that as well as interest rates, I think it's going to hit me big time so I'm just going to try and prepare for it as best as I can."
Another industry that has already felt the effects of interest rate rises is coffee shops.
One of the first things people do to save some money is stop buying their morning coffee, but for businesses like Bathurst's popular hole in the wall - Crema - this is detrimental.
Crema owner Tricia White said she has already noticed a difference in coffee sales since interest rates began to rise, and this was before the 10th increase on Tuesday.
"I have noticed it. It is definitely impacting coffee sales," Ms White said.
"All we specialise in is coffee, so if people stop getting their morning coffee on the way to work because they're tightening the belt - and they are - then it affects our sales, so it does hurt our little business."
Ms White said it's even more difficult with the number of coffee shops in Bathurst on the rise.
While competition is good, she said too much competition hurts the existing businesses, especially when residents are starting to cut costs they deem unnecessary.
Ms White also said that it's increasingly difficult to find that happy medium between staying competitive and not charging customers too much, while also generating enough profit.
"All of our prices are going up as well and we're still trying to keep our prices competitive which is really hard," she said.
"Our milk has increased four times in less than 12 months, coffee goes up, our electricity, all of those factors impact us as well."
Following the interest rate rise on Tuesday, governor for monetary policy decisions Philip Lowe released a statement outlining the decision.
To combat the high inflation rates, the Reserve Bank of Australia increased the interest rates in a bid to moderate the economy.
It is expected that inflation will decline over the next two years and will sit at around three per cent by mid-2025.
