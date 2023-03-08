Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Business

Bathurst businesses Ignite Beauty and Crema concerned following interest rate rise

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated March 8 2023 - 12:41pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 10th consecutive rise in interest rates has small businesses in Bathurst concerned, including Ignite Beauty owner Lauren Natoli [pictured]. Picture by Chris Seabrook

SMALL business owners are feeling the pinch following the 10th consecutive increase in interest rates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.