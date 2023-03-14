AN ALL abilities day is the newest addition to a long-standing carnival in Bathurst.
The Gold Crown Carnival has been a staple in the Bathurst Harness Racing Club's calendar for 36 years.
In addition to five horse racing meetings in a 10-day period, the carnival also features a ball, a golf day, an honoree dinner and a yearling sale.
And this year, an all abilities day has been added to the schedule on Monday, March 20, with Bathurst disability support worker Maggie Betts looking forward to the day.
"We thought it would be a good idea for groups to come as a part of their program. So they can come, have some lunch, do some activities and watch some races," Ms Betts said.
"There's a few participants who know drivers so that's good, they'll be able to come and watch them."
One participant who is really looking forward to the all abilities day is Phoebe Said.
Ms Said has already got her outfit picked out for the day, and she's looking forward to meeting new people and going to the races for the first time.
"It's a City Chic dress, so it's very colourful, lots of greens and purples and blues. It's very nice," she said.
"I'm very excited to cheer on the races ... I've never been.
"I'm excited to see everyone dressed up and meeting new people and having a good time."
The event will kick off at around 12-noon, with a number of activities planned.
Pooka Entertainment will be providing some balloon animal fun on the day, in addition to a jumping castle, some games and the racing action.
Those attending can either preorder a $10 lunch special; fish, nuggets or a pie with chips and a drink. Or they can order from the normal bistro menu throughout the day.
Ms Betts said the harness club is a great venue to hold an all abilities day due to how accessible the facilities are.
She's also hoping the participants will get an opportunity to pet the horses and get some photos.
Entry is free and anyone after more information can contact the Bathurst Harness Racing Club.
