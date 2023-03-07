The Alpha Road bushfire remains at a 'watch and act' level but hasn't increased in size since earlier reports on Tuesday, March 7.
The fire spans around 2164 hectares which is similar to the reach it had on Tuesday morning, when the Western Advocate spoke to a NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) spokesperson.
Operational officer for the Chifley/Lithgow RFS team, Brett Taylor, said the bad weather that teams were expecting hasn't eventuated which has halted the growth of the fire.
"From my understanding it hasn't grown that much at all, they've got lots of trucks out there at the moment and lots of aircrafts," he said.
"It is a good thing, what it means is that the weather that's meant to have been bad today hasn't eventuated yet which means when the weather gets even better tomorrow it'll make things even better still to get total containment around it."
However, residents living in the area of Alpha Road, Hill End Road, Ullamulla Road and Tambaroora are warned to remain on high alert and be ready to evacuate at a minutes notice, with the status of the fire still out of control.
On Monday, March 6, firefighters undertook property protection along Alpha and Hill End Roads and with easing conditions are now monitoring the area.
Hill End Road remains closed between Hargraves and the intersection of Turondale Road.
Residents are strongly encouraged to download the Hazards Near Me app onto their smart devices or monitor the Fires Near Me website.
