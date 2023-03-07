Western Advocate
Bushfire in Hill End region remains out of control but spreading has eased

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated March 7 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 3:30pm
The Alpha Road bushfire remains at a 'watch and act' level but hasn't increased in size since earlier reports on Tuesday, March 7.

