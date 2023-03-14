Western Advocate
Poppy's kicking goals, but there's one thing missing that will change her life

By Rachel Chamberlain
March 14 2023 - 6:00pm
Poppy and her mum Courtney Stanton outside Acor Stadium for the recent Ed Sheeran concert. Pictures supplied

WHEN the Western Advocate first wrote about Poppy Stanton, she was a four-year-old girl hoping to get an assistance dog to help manage the symptoms of Rett Syndrome.

