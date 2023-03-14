Poppy's kicking goals, but there's one thing missing that will change her life

WHEN the Western Advocate first wrote about Poppy Stanton, she was a four-year-old girl hoping to get an assistance dog to help manage the symptoms of Rett Syndrome.
The Bathurst community rallied around her, helping to raise the $20,000 that was needed to get her Halle, the Smart Pups Assistance Dog that has become her best friend and changed her life.
Poppy, who is now almost eight years old, has since started big school and, with the help of an eye gaze communication device, is achieving great results in the classroom.
But there's one thing missing from Poppy's life: a powered wheelchair built to her specifications.
It is something that her family is fighting for, hoping the Cerebral Palsy Alliance (CPA) will come through to get her the wheelchair she needs.
Poppy's mother, Courtney Stanton, said the family faces a lot of challenges when it comes to transporting her.
While her family has hired a powered wheelchair, it can't be transported in the family's car.
"If we want to take Poppy anywhere, she either has to walk or I have to hire a push chair for her because I can't move her hired powered chair without an accessible car," Mrs Stanton said.
"We have to organise a taxi, which is not claimable because that's considered parental responsibilities, so it's quite expensive. They actually charge you $16 every time you use the lift on a wheelchair taxi."
But cost and transport are not the only issues.
The powered chair that the family hires, along with any push chairs they hire, don't comfortably accommodate Poppy and her needs.
"The powered chair that she's in now doesn't go down to the ground, so she actually needs to be picked up and placed into it," Mrs Stanton said.
"At almost 54 kilos, she's a bit heavy, and there's a bit of a risk; when you lift that sort of weight, you want to make sure you put her down right, otherwise you might knock her leg on something, and it hurts.
"The one we are applying for goes down to the ground, so she can turn and sit. No one needs to lift her into it."
The family is hoping the CPA and the NDIS can progress Poppy's case so she no longer has to miss out on things.
The wheelchair aside, they are very proud of how far Poppy has come despite her diagnosis.
"Her mobility does seem to be declining. Her ability to walk for long periods is definitely going down, but in saying that, she's always still high in spirits and happy," Mrs Stanton said.
"She just loves socialising and seeing her friends, always gives everyone big smiles and cuddles and things like that."
Poppy's family regularly post life updates on the Empowering Poppy Facebook page and Mrs Stanton said she is grateful for the support the community continues to show her.
"Everyone is so lovely and we get so many people coming up and saying hello who recognise her," she said.
"She absolutely loves it. It makes her day."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.