Man told he's 'letting his side down' after he made a dash after drinking to help a family member

BEERS, a desire to provide assistance and the decision to drive while drunk has put a man and his family in a predicament, according to a magistrate.
Darren Matthew Cafe, 43, of Coolabah Close, Kelso, was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on March 1 after he entered a plea of guilty to mid-range drink-driving.
According to police documents before the court, police were conducting random testing of drivers in Eglinton at about 4.30pm on December 26 last year when Cafe was pulled over in a white Ford Ranger.
Once Cafe was stopped on Lew Avenue, police said he told them that he'd had about four beers and so "might be over".
Cafe was given a roadside breath test and, after he produced a positive reading, was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in police custody, Cafe gave a second positive reading for alcohol of 0.132.
During sentencing, Cafe's solicitor, Mr McKay, told the court his client - a father of three - had a number of beers before he went to help a family member.
"He went to assist and drove 200 metres," Mr McKay said.
"He understands the seriousness of the matter and is extremely remorseful."
Following Mr McKay's submission, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said she "struggled to understand why someone who has so much responsibility took the risk".
"You're letting your side down," Magistrate Ellis said, adding that emergencies are going to happen with family members.
"Your family is going to pay the price for your actions," she said. "They deserve better and you can do better."
Cafe was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for three months.
Once his suspension period is complete, Cafe must have an alcohol interlock device installed in his vehicle for 12 months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.