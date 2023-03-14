Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Darren Matthew Cafe, 43, convicted in Bathurst Local Court after drink-driving

By Court Reporter
Updated March 14 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man told he's 'letting his side down' after he made a dash after drinking to help a family member

BEERS, a desire to provide assistance and the decision to drive while drunk has put a man and his family in a predicament, according to a magistrate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.