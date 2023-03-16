Hide-and-seek with cops at a carwash ends poorly for man busted with bags of meth

A GAME of hide-and-seek at a carwash to avoid cops has ended poorly for a 27-year-old who was busted with multiple bags of methamphetamine.
Jason James Farrell of Peacock Street, Eglinton, was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on March 1 of possessing a prohibited drug.
Police said they saw a silver Mercedes go into the Bathurst Car Wash on Durham Street around 3am on December 21 last year, court documents indicate.
Police noticed the occupants of the vehicle - which included Farrell - saw the police truck pass the location, so they stayed in the car wash for 50 minutes until they went to leave through the back entrance of the premises and saw the police vehicle parked across the road.
The court heard the pair then hid in the vacuum bay for 20 minutes before they left through the front exit onto Durham Street then turned onto William Street and headed to South Bathurst.
Police stopped the vehicle, which was driven by a woman who police claim has multiple intel and warnings for drug supply in Penrith and Bathurst areas. Police saw Farrell in the passenger seat, who was then subject to a search.
Farrell threw a small resealable bag containing a white crystal substance from his underwear onto the ground before police found another small bag in a Tic Tac container.
Police then uncovered another bag with a white crystal substance in the vehicle's centre console.
"They're all mine," Farrell said to police in relation to the drugs.
Police said they returned to Bathurst Police Station about 5.45am the same morning and weighed the contents of each bag, which came to 0.67 grams of methamphetamine, 0.36 grams of the drug and a further 0.17 grams.
Farrell was absent in court when Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted his guilty plea, as was entered by his Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor, Mr Naveed.
There was no further penalty other than a conviction imposed on Farrell for the charge.
