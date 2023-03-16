Western Advocate
Jason James Farrell, 27, convicted in Bathurst Local Court of possessing a prohibited drug

By Court Reporter
Updated March 17 2023 - 9:39am, first published 9:30am
Hide-and-seek with cops at a carwash ends poorly for man busted with bags of meth

A GAME of hide-and-seek at a carwash to avoid cops has ended poorly for a 27-year-old who was busted with multiple bags of methamphetamine.

