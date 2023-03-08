Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

We met to talk motorsport and the many benefits it provides | Mayor's say

By Mayor Robert Taylor
March 9 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Retired race car driver Mark Skaife, mayor Robert Taylor and Member for Calare Andrew Gee.

THIS week I visited Canberra to attend the launch of the Parliamentary Friends of Motorsport, an event where MPs and motorsports personalities gathered to show support for the industry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.