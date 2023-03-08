THIS week I visited Canberra to attend the launch of the Parliamentary Friends of Motorsport, an event where MPs and motorsports personalities gathered to show support for the industry.
We had the opportunity to meet and discuss how import motorsport is from a sporting, community, social and economic perspective.
COUNCIL will host a Welcome to Bathurst lunch from 11.30am on Sunday, March 26 at Morse Park near the Bathurst Visitor Information Centre.
The event is a great opportunity to meet with other new residents and settle into the community.
Anyone new to Bathurst over the last two years is welcome to attend. There is also a gift for each family who attends.
For more information or to register, visit bathurstliveinvest.com.au
THERE are a number of current funding opportunities.
Heritage assistance
Applications are now invited for small grants to help property owners and community groups to restore, repair, promote and interpret the region's heritage.
Applications can be made on YourSay Bathurst. Applications close on June 9.
ClubGRANTS
Council invites community organisations to apply for funding through ClubGRANTS.
The scheme is one of the largest grant programs providing cash to a variety of worthy causes.
Applications can be completed at clubgrants.com.au. For more information, phone 6333 6523.
CCTV funding
Council is providing funding to help local businesses improve security and community safety.
Businesses can apply for funding up to a maximum of $500 on a dollar-for-dollar basis.
For further information, phone 6333 6523 or visit www.bathurst.nsw.gov.au.
Applications close on Friday, March 17.
