THE Alpha Road bushfire near Hill End has been elevated to an 'emergency warning' as of 4pm on Tuesday, March 7.
Residents in the Doughertys Junction Road area are under immediate threat and have been told to seek shelter as it's too late to leave.
The fire is spreading quickly and is out of control, with ground and air crews working hard to slow the spread of the fire, which now covers around 2500 hectares of bushland.
Residents in the area have been told to go inside and actively monitor the situation.
If threatened by fire, the advice from the NSW RFS website is to protect yourself from the heat of the fire, seek shelter in a room on the opposite side to the approaching fire, and ensure there's a clear exit.
Residents should close all doors and windows, turn off air conditioners and keep water running if possible.
And for residents in surrounding areas, the advice is, "Leaving early is the safest option,".
The NSW RFS encourage people to download the Hazards Near Me app onto their smart devices, or alternatively monitor the situation online at the Fires Near Me website.
