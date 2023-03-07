Western Advocate

Emergency warning issued for Alpha Road bushfire near Hill End

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated March 7 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 4:35pm
Fire crews at Hill End on Monday afternoon. Picture supplied by Nick Pearce, Nick Pearce Media, Mudgee.

THE Alpha Road bushfire near Hill End has been elevated to an 'emergency warning' as of 4pm on Tuesday, March 7.

