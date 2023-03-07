BATHURST'S Ben Mitchell has put in a stirring performance to help deliver Randwick Petersham victory in the decider of the Poidevin-Gray Shield final on Sunday.
Mitchell, who was also the skipper on the day, blasted a score of 54 off 67 balls from three, as his side was ultimately dismissed for 189 by Parramatta at the Old Kings Oval.
In reply, Parramatta struggled to get going, with Mitchell taking two wickets and his teammate Connor Oriordan snagging a three-for, as the opposition from Western Sydney were dismissed for 144, 45 runs short of their target.
For his heroics in the decider, Mitchell was named player of the match and his coach Michael Haire described Mitchell as the standout player across the entire tournament.

"He's probably been the standout out player in not just the final but across all the teams that participated," he said.
"He led from the front, batting at three and getting 54. Then he got two-for when he bowled.
"The key thing for me is that he captained the side. His field placings and the change of his bowling was first class.
"He's a very talented cricketer. Age-wise, he isn't that experienced, but cricket-wise, he's a very experienced player and well respected player at our club."
A regular in Randwick Petersham's NSW Premier Cricket first grade side, Haire said the St Pat's Old Boys junior has the potential to play first-class cricket.
"He plays first grade for us and he bats six for us. He makes up a part of our pace attack too, so he's a very skilled all-rounder for our club," he said.
"If he continues to improve the way he is, he has potential and ability to place first-class cricket.
"I think he knows that, I think he just needs to work a wee bit harder now. I think he's up for that and we're very happy to have him. He's a lovely fella."
Mitchell played in the final alongside former Orange City gun Blake Weymouth.
Weymouth and fellow opener Zak Keogh put on 77 for the first wicket, before Mitchell joined his fellow Central West star and roommate at the crease.
Although the pair only managed 19 together before Weymouth departed, Mitchell continued on to notch the game's only half-century.
Weymouth praised his fellow Central West player after the skipper's heroics with bat and ball.
"Me and Ben have played with and against each other in a lot of rep stuff. Obviously it's awesome that we get to play the game together," he said.
"This was his last game of PGs so for him to go out the way that he did - captain, MVP - it's just awesome, isn't it."
As for Weymouth, he'll now be able to focus all of his attention on the remainder of the Sydney Premier Cricket first grade season following the conclusion of the under 21s competition.
"I know that this year is my first year in first grade, so I have to remember not to be too hard on myself if it doesn't go to plan because when I was playing third grade at the start of the year, there was no expectation on myself," Weymouth said.
"For me, it's just about going out there and enjoying my cricket."
