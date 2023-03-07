We learn of a new development proposed for Laffing Waters.
I can only presume these homes will be built on prime agricultural land.
The question I ask is why homes can be built on the farming land but the main objection to solar farms in the same area is the destruction of farming land.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
Solar farms mean agricultural pursuits can continue but no such luck on a large housing estate.
When will this destruction of farming land end at the expense of much needed solar farms?
So many questions and so few answers from the council and the NSW Government.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.