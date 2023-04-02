SIX months after opening, Café Viva is preparing for an expansion that will increase its offering to customers.
The café, which is owned and operated by Vivability, provides employment to 15 people with a disability and pays them award wages for the excellent work they do.
They work out of a space in the grounds of the Cathedral of St Michael and St John, which just this week officially celebrated the addition of an awning to improve the experience for workers and customers at the café.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
It's the first of a series of developments planned for Café Viva in the coming weeks and months.
Vivability chief executive officer Nick Packham said indoor dining, a gallery and an expanded menu are all coming up.
"We knew that we needed to do the expansion with the veranda so we had some good cover in summer and winter, and we're also just in the process of redeveloping the site to include an indoor café space," he said.
"The future plan is also to redevelop the kitchen, to upgrade it to a commercial kitchen so Viva Eats can operate from there in terms of external catering.
"The café room will include the launch of Gallery VIVA, which will provide an opportunity to showcase and a sales outlet for artists with disabilities.
"We're really excited about that because the work that we're doing in social enterprises is around just work and economic participation for people with all sorts of disabilities."
The indoor dining space and the gallery are expected to be up and running in about two weeks.
Mr Packham said several artists have already been lined up to have their work on display and available for sale.
"A lot of people with disabilities have real talents in arts and music and we're keen to showcase that and to provide an outlet for sales for people," he said.
The kitchen project will take a little longer to achieve, with the estimate being that it will be operational in spring 2023.
When that development is complete, it will provide an opportunity for the café to expand the menu.
"We definitely will. As soon as we've got the commercial kitchen completed, the food offering will expand significantly," Mr Packham said.
It's a sign of great growth for the café, something Father Paul Devitt is pleased to see after helping Vivability to bring the café concept to fruition.
"Where Nick and I aligned is we both believe in fair and just wages for people with disabilities, and getting them into the workforce," he said.
"I'm really happy about the number of people it's attracting to the site, to the church and just having so many people here. It's just one of those great places people can gather."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.