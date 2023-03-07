Rivalry round first up, Friday night footy and a bolstered Indigenous Round will be some of the biggest talking points following the release of the Woodbridge Cup draw for 2023.
The opening games of the season will kick off on the weekend of April 15 and 16 and see Saturday games featuring Oberon and CSU, as well as Orange and Cargo. Then on Sunday, Condobolin will play Peak Hill, Eugowra battle against Canowindra, Trundle take on Grenfell while Molong meet up with Manildra, with home sides listed first.
Woodbridge Cup boss Andrew Pull said the matchup between the Bulls and Rhinos was of particular importance.
"I'm hoping that it really helps, with the sentimental side of it for Molong to host Manildra, which is always one of the biggest home games that they get," he said.
"They haven't hosted Manildra the last two years, so hopefully that gives the town a bit of a boost, taking on Manildra first up."
With rivalry round moved from the middle of the season to the start, Pull said it was the perfect occasion to showcase the region's talent.
"Eugowra and Canowindra has been a battle for nearly 100 years. They seem to get on and have a few beers off the field, but on the field they don't like each other," Pull added.
"Condobolin and Peak Hill, obviously a big local derby out there. Orange and Cargo, they're new neighbours and building their own rivalry, and Oberon and CSU played in a grand final not too long ago in the old Mid-West.
"Then Trundle and Grenfell, the Goannas have a few good signings and local juniors returning and Trundle were disappointed to get knocked out in round two, so they'll be looking to turn it around."
As for Friday night footy, there will once again be two games in 2023, as there was in 2022, although the matchups will be slightly different, with Molong to host Trundle on April 28 in round three and Canowindra to welcome CSU to Tom Clyburn Oval on June 2 in round seven.
"Molong and Canowindra both got big grants last year and had new lights put up. It's an opportunity to play some Friday nights or Saturday nights," Pull said.
"We're also short on referees, so anything we can do on a different day to enable referees to get there helps.
"Also, particularly at Canowindra, some of the biggest crowds they've ever had for home games have been on a Friday night. Anything you do that's different is exciting."
With home and away fixtures flipped from last season, and an eight team finals format still in place for both first grade and league tag, much of the 2023 draw will seem familiar to Woodbridge die-hards.
But there was one weekend in particular which Pull was keen to highlight, that of round 11.
"We're gong to really celebrate Indigenous Round, which falls at the end of Naidoc Week. That's after a fair bit of input from our clubs. " he said of the matches due to take place on July 8 and 9.
"We're also going to do some work with Racism Stops With Us with some filming, posters and getting all of our clubs behind it. We don't have a big issue (with racism) in Woodbridge Cup, but you only need one person to be an idiot and it brings everybody down."
As a result of wanting to get all clubs involved, the draw had to be tweaked from the season prior.
"Peak Hill is a big spearheader of that and they have it with Condobolin every year, but this year we wanted to have it as a whole Woodbridge Cup event," Pull added.
For Indigenous Round, the match-ups will be the same as in round one, but with home and away reversed.
All teams will have a bye between rounds seven and eight for the Queen's Birthday long weekend through June 11 to 13.
There will be another bye round for the weekend of May 13 and 14 when representative football will be played.
The first of three weekends of semi-finals football will kick off on August 6, before the grand final on August 27.
Here are rounds 2-6 of the 2023 Woodbridge Cup season, with the teams listed first to host the match.
Round 2 - April 22 and 23: Oberon v Eugowra (Saturday), CSU v Grenfell (Saturday), Peak Hill v Orange, Cargo v Manildra, Trundle v Condobolin, Canowindra v Molong.
Round 3 - April 28, 29 and 30: Molong v Trundle (Friday), Manildra v Oberon (Saturday), Eugowra v CSU (Saturday), Canowindra v Peak Hill, Grenfell v Orange, Condobolin v Cargo.
Round 4 - May 6 and 7: Condobolin v Oberon (Saturday), Orange v Eugowra (Saturday), Peak Hill v Grenfell, Cargo v Molong, Manildra v CSU, Trundle v Canowindra)
Round 5 - May 20 and 21: Condobolin v CSU (Saturday), Canowindra v Cargo (Saturday), Eugowra v Grenfell, Peak Hill v Trundle, Molong v Oberon, Manildra v Orange.
Round 6 - May 27 and 28: Oberon v Canowindra (Saturday), Orange v Condobolin (Saturday), CSU v Molong, Cargo v Trundle, Peak Hill v Eugowra, Grenfell v Manildra.
