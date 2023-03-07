And what will all these people drink, Bathurst Regional Council?
Of course, the irrigators on the river will be denied water; rural rates are only a fraction of residential rates.
This plays into the hands of big business like the supermarkets that import cheaper inferior food grown by peasant farmers in third world countries with little or no regulation of growing and processing like Australian farmers are subject to.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
