Bathurst Sport Council to enter new era at next week's AGM

A FORUM for sporting associations and clubs is set to enter a new era next year.
The Bathurst District Sport and Recreation Council will host its annual general meeting (AGM) on Monday, March 13, with all sporting associations and clubs invited to come along and get involved.
Wendy Hastings, who has served as a volunteer for the sport council in previous years, the organisations acts as a forum for sporting groups to discuss issues.
"We've gone through a rebranding process. This AGM coming up is a part of a new era in the sports council," he said.
"What the council does, it's a forum for any sport in Bathurst or recreational groups.
"There's two councillors - Kirralee Bourke and Graeme Hanger - who attend meetings and there's opportunity for sports groups to ask council what they're doing about x, y and z.
"For any organisations able to operate, we need buy in from all the sporting bodies. This AGM is the first opportunity for all sporting groups to reinvigorate and reenergise the sport council."
Hastings said the sport council also has a number of responsible.
"The sport council is also responsible for the Bathurst sports honour board, which recognises athletes in any discipline that have represented Australia on the international stage like Mark Renshaw, David Nicholas, Sally Coombes," she said.
"It's also responsible for the sports award. They'll be held this year on May 12. Sporting associations that are affiliated with the sports council and are in the Bathurst LGA, their athletes are eligible for nominations in a whole rage of groups.
"It's for school teams, seniors, juniors, coaches, umpires and administrations. The sports council is responsible for making sure these people are recognised too."
The annual general meeting will be held at the Bathurst Panthers Leagues Club, getting underway on the Monday from 6pm.
