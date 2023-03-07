Western Advocate

Evacuation centres in Bathurst and Mudgee for those affected by fire near Hill End

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated March 7 2023 - 7:33pm, first published 7:30pm
Evacuation centres have been set up for residents affected by the bushfire near Hill End as fire spreads. Picture from Paul Toole MP Facebook Page

MULTIPLE evacuation centres have been set up for residents affected by the bushfire near Hill End.

