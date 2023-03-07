MULTIPLE evacuation centres have been set up for residents affected by the bushfire near Hill End.
Three centres are open to those leaving their homes to avoid getting caught in the fire - one in Bathurst and two in Mudgee.
An evacuation centre has been established downstairs in the Bathurst Regional Council Chambers on Russell Street, and Club Mudgee, located at 99 Mortimer Street, is also accepting people who have been displaced by the fire.
The Mudgee Showgrounds is acting as a refuge for stock.
Following increasing fire activity on Tuesday afternoon, an 'emergency warning' was issued and remains in place.
The fire now covers over 3000 hectares and remains out of control, spreading quickly in multiple directions due to the extreme fire conditions.
The fire is spreading on the northern side, in the Doughertys Lane area. There is a threat to homes in this area.
It is also spreading on the south-eastern side of the fire, around Alpha Road.
Hill End Road remains closed between Hargraves and the intersection of Turondale Road.
Residents in the Doughertys Junction Road area have been told it's too late to leave and are advised to seek shelter in a solid structure in a room on the opposite side to the approaching fire, and ensure there's a clear exit.
Residents should close all doors and windows, turn off air conditioners and keep water running if possible.
With embers being blown ahead of the fire, residents on Hill End Road between Posey Hill Road and Sallys Flat should remain vigilant and be prepared to evacuate.
The situation can be monitored via the Hazards Near Me app or online at the Fires Near Me website.
