Census says: Count gives council an idea of how many bats are in the park

A CENSUS conducted last month has given Bathurst Regional Council an idea of just how many flying foxes have taken up residence in Machattie Park.
Flying foxes, also known as bats, have returned to the park in large numbers in recent months and can be seen hanging from the trees.
In February, council staff conducted a flying-fox census that revealed there to be fewer bats in the park compared to previous years.
"Council participates in the National Flying-fox Monitoring Program, coordinated in NSW by the NSW Department of Planning and Environment, to help improve understanding of flying-fox population trends, and better manage their conservation and impacts on communities," mayor Robert Taylor said.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"The most recent flying-fox census was undertaken by council staff on Thursday, February 16.
"This census found that the population of flying-fox in Machattie Park is around 2140 comprising solely of the threatened Grey-headed Flying-fox. These figures are down on previous years census for this time of the year."
With fewer bats in the park, Cr Taylor said that council has not needed to take any action or implement additional cleaning of Machattie Park .
Council is taking a different approach to the presence of the flying-foxes this year, placing more emphasis on educating people about the animals.
An event will be held on March 17, giving people an opportunity to learn more about the native animals and how vitally important they are to the survival of Australian bushland forests.
Cr Taylor said there has been a great response to the upcoming event.
"We've received a huge response to council's Bat Night @ Machattie Park, with the event booked out," he said.
"The Bat Night @ Machattie Park Bathurst, in conjunction with the Macquarie Wambuul River Bathurst Flying-fox Camp Habitat Restoration Project, is part of the Flying-fox Habitat Restoration Program assisted by the NSW Government through its Environmental Trust in association with Local Government NSW and Bathurst Regional Council."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.