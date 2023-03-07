WHILE the warning level for the bushfire near Hill End has been downgraded to 'watch and act' overnight, it continues to grown and remains out of control.
The fire is spreading east and now covers over 5000 hectares, travelling around five kilometres overnight.
With winds of up to 35 kilometres per hour forecast for the Hill End area today, Wednesday March 8, residents in the region should remain on high alert and monitor the situation vigilantly.
The Hazards Near Me app and Fires Near Me website are the best ways to stay informed on the status of the fire.
Residents also need to be aware of embers blowing ahead and starting spot fires.
An evacuation centre has been established downstairs in the Bathurst Regional Council Chambers on Russell Street for those having to leave their homes.
Club Mudgee, located at 99 Mortimer Street, is also accepting people who have been displaced by the fire and the Mudgee Showgrounds is acting as a refuge for stock.
