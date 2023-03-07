Western Advocate
Bushfire near Hill End spreading easterly and remains out of control

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated March 8 2023 - 9:53am, first published 9:50am
Fire near Hill End remains out of control and continues to grow. Picture supplied by Winmalee Rural Fire Brigade

WHILE the warning level for the bushfire near Hill End has been downgraded to 'watch and act' overnight, it continues to grown and remains out of control.

