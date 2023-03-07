THEY went in as the underdogs in this year's Annual Cup Challenge series but they became heroes last Saturday as the Eglinton magnificent 13 dug deep and pulled off one of the most biggest upset victories in the history of the event.
Captain coach of the Eglinton side John "Slugger" Bullock had a smile on his face as wide as the grand canyon and believed his sides victory in the competition's 10th edition was a truly gutsy performance.
"Every single player in my side were in no small way responsible for steering us to a most captivating victory," Bullock said.
Eglinton's young guns Jeorge Collins and Bailey Honeyman stole the show as they were the only two players to win all of their four sets.
It was an absolutely amazing effort from the two young guns.
Captain coach of the losing Northbridge side Clive Wilkinson, although gut-wrenched at his sides loss, was gracious in defeat.
"We knew it was going to be a titanic struggle, but that trump card of "Slugger" Bullock's was the key for Eglinton's epic win," Wilkinson said.
"I just don't know how he does it."
Both presidents of their respective sides - Winton Gibson and Curtis James Booth - praised the players for showing true sportsmanship on the court.
"Every year, and this year was no exception, the players played the match in the true spirit of the game," they said.
At the dinner that night, former club president Brian Dwyer spoke on behalf of all the Eglinton players in thanking the Northbridge players for there hospitality, and especially to Clive Wilkinson for the after party celebrations at his home. Bravo Clive.
Well folks what a sweet victory for the boys from the bush. There are only four words to describe Eglintons fantastic victory - We are the champions!
