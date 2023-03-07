Bathurst City, Majellan bowlers battle it out on the greens

Zone 4 Pennants
It was not a good weekend for the fours or the sevens when they played on Sunday. The fours played Lithgow City at Lithgow while the sevens played Majellan at Majellan.
The fours went down on two rinks and drew the third, earning half a point. The sevens won one rink only, losing the Big Board so only gaining one point.
Alby Homer's team in the 4s had the 19-all draw while Alex Birkens' side went down by two shots 19-17. Richard Simpson's team lost 25-12. The Big Board score: 64-48. Lithgow City 9.5 points, Bathurst City 0.5.
Ray Noonan's team won their game 24-13 and kept us alive on the Big Board for a while. Norm Hayes side went down 26-15 to Pauline Clark's team. Bobby Bourke's team had no luck, losing 23-18 to Tiger Smith's side. The Big Board score: 62-57. Majellan 10 points, Bathurst 0.
Club Championships
A singles
Alby Homer vs Denis Oxley, marker Bob Lindsay. After being level on 9-all, Denis skipped ahead for a seven-shot lead. Alby caught up on the nineteenth end when the score was 17-all. They went toe-to-toe: 22-all, 23-all and then 24-all. The next end was the decider as the winner is first to reach 25 shots. In previous years it was 31. And so a two for Alby won him this round.
Luke Dobbie vs Anthony Morrissey, marker Jim Grives. Another close game, this had an equal score of 6-all after six ends. Luke drew away to lead 13-6 three ends later. Anthony had a good run, including ends of 2,4 and 3 shots to give him a 22-17 lead. On the 24th end, with Anthony on 23, Luke had to dig deep. A single was followed by two threes to win the match.
Susie Simmons vs Gary Hotham, marker Alex Birkens. This was a game of two halves, with Gary mainly in front until the fifteenth end. Susie scored a four next to take the lead 15-14. From there, she won the remaining five ends to bring her total up to the target 25 shots.
Mick Simmons vs Bobby Bourke, marker Nev Townsend. Mick was well in front when he was sitting on a score of 12-3 after ten ends. Bobby almost caught him a few ends later when the score was 15-13. Some good ends had Mick jumping well into the lead, sitting on 24-14 and only a single needed to win. Bobby had a strong run of six ends to get back to 20, but Mick's single came in the 28th end.
B singles
Arch Ledger vs Paul Rodenhuis, marker Judy Rodenhuis. This game was close with equal scores throughout. After twenty ends, the score was 15-all. A four for Arch put him in front but Paul came back to be only a shot down on 20-19. The last three ends went Arch's way for the win. The score: 25-19.
Chris Stafford vs Daniel Prasad, marker Paul Rodenhuis. While this game was fairly close to start, Chris was always in control. From a score of 11-7 in the eleventh end, Chris won all but three ends to reach his 25 shots in twenty three ends. The score: 25-12.
Congratulations to our junior Flynn Armstrong, playing in his first Club Championship round. He played against Ian Shaw; the game marked by Louise Hall. Ian got away first with four shots but Flynn came back and matched the score on 4-all. After that, Ian's experience held sway and he won most of the ends. The score: 25-7.
Socials games, Wednesday, March 1
Game one, rink one: Annette McPherson and Marg Miller defeated Daniel Prasad and Barry McPherson with a score of 17-12. Annette and Marg were in front until the eighth end when Daniel and Barry caught up. The margin was close throughout as each teamed scored. The final five ends saw the boys outscore the girls.
Game two, rink two: Kevin Miller, Ian Shaw and Robin Moore played Joe Young, Nev Townsend and Peter Drew for a 20-19 result. Kevin's team were scoring well so that after ten ends they led 14-3. Joe's team rallied, winning nine of the next eleven ends to fall short by a single shot.
Game three, rink four: Another close game with a one-shot margin. This was Gary Hotham, Ian Cunningham and John McDonagh playing against Norm Hayes, Phill Murray and Jack Smith. Norm's side were well in control until the fifteenth end when Gary's team caught and passed them They were sitting on a score of 16-11 when Norm's side scored four shots in the last two ends, falling short by one
Game four, rink seven: Ray Noonan, Jim Grives and John Martin easily won their game against Bobby Bourke, Bob Foster and Robert Keady, the 'Three Bobbies". Shorty's team were just in front up to the eleventh end when the Three Bobbies edged in front by one. Winning a six, followed by 1,2,3 shots put Shorty's side well in the box seat. The final score: 24-14.
Saturday, March 4
Game one, rink nine: Kevin and Marg Miller beat Bob Lindsay and Judy Rodenhuis, 13-8. The Millers jumped into the lead with nine shots after four ends. Bob and Judy scored three twos to open their account to trail 9-6. The next four ends went to Bob and Judy 3-1, bringing the score to 9-13. At this point, rain started falling so the games were called off.
Game two, rink five: Denis Oxley and Arch Ledger had a 16-11 win over Ron Cambey and Grant Brunton. Denis and Arch started well but Ron and Grant caught them when the score was 5-all after nine ends. Denis and Arch led again, but Ron and Grant almost caught them five ends later. The closing stages favoured Denis and Arch, 6 shots to two.
Game three, rink 10: Ray Noonan and Joe Young easily won their game against Alby Homer and Phill Murray with the final score of 26-15. Winning ten shots after three ends was certainly a great start for Shorty and Joe. After fourteen ends, they were comfortably in front with the score on 22-11; the last eight ends yielded four shots to each side.
By the Bowling Shark
What a great week for the open Pennants sides who recorded wins in every grade. Well done to all a great team effort. There were also some great turn outs for the social arena also. This is how the week rolled.
Tuesday, February 28
Rink two: Bryce Peard, Dick Graham and Tim Pickstone were being taught a lesson by Kevin Dwyer, Peter Ryan and Ted Parker who were 20-6 in front by the eighth. Team Pickstone fought back but just fell short in the end going down 24-23.
Rink three: Geoff Thorne, Colin Pickstone and Josh Roberson were level on the ninth (9-all) against Steve Glencourse, Peter Phegan and Tony Urza. Team Pickstone then opened up the gap and carried the lead to the end, winning 23-17.
Rink four: Peter Mathis, Paul Jenkins and Max Elms had their work cut out for them against Ian Warren, Gary Cameron and Peter Hope. Team Hope were up 18-9 by the 16th and went on to hold the lead to the end, winning 18-15.
Rink five: Terry Clark, John Bosson and Peter Drew had to fight for the lead against Robert Raithby, John Tolls and Robin Moore who levelled the scores on the seventh (9-all), ninth (11-all) and again on the 12th (15-all). Team Drew pulled their socks up and went on to win the match 29-20.
Rink six: Alby Williams, Greg Hallett and Ron McGarry set the team on cruise control against Tony Smith, Greame Scott and Kevin Miller. Team McGarry had the ride of the lead from the opening end to the last to win the match 28-14.
Rink seven: Bob Charlton, Keith Pender and Paul Galvin stormed out of the gates with a 19-0 lead against Robert Rooke, Jim Clark and Allan Clark by the seventh. Team Galvin were relentless in the attack and went on to win the win 34-8.
Rink eight: Jake Shurmer (Swing Bowler), Ron Hogan and Trevor Sharpham had a real fight on their hands against Jake Shurmer, Mick Burke and Noel Witney. The scores were level on the fifth (4-all), 10th (10-all) and again on the 20th (18-all). Team Witney snatching victory 19-18.
Wednesday, March 1
Rink three: Beryl Flanagan, Robyn Stenhouse and Betsy Thornberry were amongst the points against Val Zylstra, Mel Parker and Peggy McIntosh. The lead changed through out the match with both teams seeing the lead. In the end the were so close it all ended in a draw 12-all.
Rink four: Liz Draper (swing bowler), Sue Murray and Ron McGarry were level pegging on the seventh (9-all) against Liz Draper, Leonie McGarry and Allan Clark. By the 11th Team Clark had blown out the lead to 20-10 and went on to win easily 27-13.
Saturday, March 4 - Women's Triples Championship.
Rink 12: Beryl Flanagan, Betsy Thornberry and Kerry Lucas had to fight to get into the match against Gayle Howard, Terry James and Allan Clark being 6-16 behind by the 13th. Team Lucas fought back to level the match on the 17th (17-16), but just fell short giving Team Clark the win, 17-16.
Social Matches:
Rink five: Dick Graham and Ron Hogan levelled the match on the 9th (10 all) against Terry Clark and Noel Witney. The scores were level again on the 11th (11-all) and that's when Team Hogan took control of the lead and went on to win the match 20-18.
Rink six: Greg Hallett, Jeff Adams and Tim Pickstone had a battle on their hands against Peter Phegan, Max Elms and John Finlay. There was nothing between the teams with the scores level on the 14th (14-all). The scores were level again on the second last 18-all with Team Pickstone taking the honours 19-18.
Rink seven: Robin Moore, Gary Cameron and Peter Drew were 4-all after six ends of play against Geoff Thorne, Andrew Moffatt and Dennis Harvey. Team Harvey stepped it up a notch to take the lead at the back end of the match to win 23-10.
Sunday, March 5 - Majellan vs. Lithgow Workers Club at Majellan - Grade four
Rink one: Dave Josh, Mick Sewell, Mick Nobes and Paul Galvin had a one way ticket against S. Lesslie, I. Birlz, J. Eather and T. Schram. Team Majellan were way in front from the 12th onwards to win the match in a landslide 27-9.
Rink two: Trevor Sharpham, Tony Urza, John Hobson and Craig Bush opened the scoring of their match against C. Phelan, D. Butler, S. Metcalf and B. Judge. The match could have gone either way with both teams within a point or two of each other. Team Lithgow took the prize with a 19-13 win.
Rink three: Ted Parker, John Crocker, Paul Francis and Mick McDonald had to gain momentum against G.Tonge, W.Clarke, L. Slattery and C. McDonnell. With level scores on the eighth (5-all), 12th (8-all) and again on the 20th (16-all), it came down to the wire with Lithgow winning 18-16.
Majellan win 8-2 (56-46).
Majellan vs. Orange Country Club at Orange City Bowling Club - Grade five
Rink 11: Peter Drew, Ron Hollebone, Allan Clark and Leonie McGarry opened the scoring against P. Baker, P. Brooking, R. Leonard and L. Taylor with a five-point opening score. Team Majellan went on with it to be in total control of the match winning in one of the highest Pennant scores 47-05.
Rink 12: Jodie James, Sue Murray, Ron McGarry and Noel Witney had the boot on the other foot against T. Baker, A. Gregory, G. Robinson and G. Coahew. Orange gave it back in spades and took the win 35-14.
Rink 13: Jeff Adams, Max Elms, Hugh Brennan and Tim Pickstone took five ends to open their scoring against Ian Webb, Matt McMullen, Ron Stinson and Peter Wright. Team Majellan fought to get back into the match to be level on the 15th (15-all) and again on the 19th (19-all). Majellan dropped a five and ended up going down 26-19. Majellan win 8-2 (80-66)
Majellan vs. Bathurst City at Majellan - Grade seven
Rink four: Des Sanders, Liz Draper, Terry James and Tiger Smith had the lead from the opening end against P. Rodenhuis, C. Stafford, I. Schofield and R. Bourke. Team Majellan kept the pressure on throughout the match and won by five, 23-18.
Rink five: Greg Hallett, Merle Stephens, Robyn Adams and Pauline Clark almost picked up a perfect end on the 10th getting seven points against B. McPherson, A. McPherson, J. Grives and N. Hayes. Team Majellan sailed to victory 26-15.
Rink six: John Bosson, Mel Parker, Peter Zylstra and Josh Roberson had a battle against L. Hall, N. Townsend, D. Oxley and R. Noonan. Bathurst City were in the box seat and didn't allow Majellan in the match to win 24-13. Majellan win 8-2 (62-57)
This wraps up another busy week at the Majellan and surrounds. So until next week be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.