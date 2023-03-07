Bathurst City, Majellan bowlers battle it out on the greens

Mick Simmons vs Bobby Bourke, marker Nev Townsend. Mick was well in front when he was sitting on a score of 12-3 after ten ends. Bobby almost caught him a few ends later when the score was 15-13. Some good ends had Mick jumping well into the lead, sitting on 24-14 and only a single needed to win. Bobby had a strong run of six ends to get back to 20, but Mick's single came in the 28th end.