THERE are just a few weeks to go before the voters go to the polls for the NSW election.
Early voting details have been made available for people who are unable to make it to a polling place on March 25.
In the Bathurst electorate, which includes Bathurst, Lithgow, Oberon, Blayney, Millthorpe, Portland, Wallerawang, Rylstone, Kandos and Cullen Bullen, there will be six early voting centres available.
Early voting commences on March 18, with most of the centres open from 8.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Wednesday, from 8.30am to 8pm on Thursday, and between 8.30am and 6pm on Friday.
In the city of Bathurst itself, early voting will be available at the Girl Guides Hall in Charlotte Street and at the Westpoint Shopping Centre in Windradyne, next to the café.
Further afield, people can cast their vote early at the Blayney Shire Community Centre at 41 Church Street, Blayney.
In Oberon, people can attend the showground hall at 1 Ross Street.
The Lithgow early voting centre will be the Union Theatre, located in Bridge Street.
There is also an early voting centre at Rylstone, with the Mid-Western Council Branch Office at 77 Louee Street serving as the place for people to pre-poll.
On election day itself, there will be numerous polling places open across the electorate for people to vote.
Generally, the venues are public schools and community halls.
To find a voting centre, including information about accessibility, visit the NSW Electoral Commission website.
