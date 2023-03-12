EVANS Arts Council has a $10,000 grant for youth workshops and is ready to use it.
"The money's in the bank," Evans Arts' workshop co-ordinator Wendy-lou Tisdell said this week as she prepares for the program to begin.
Ms Tisdell says the workshops will be for those aged four to 18 years of all backgrounds - but especially those who can't normally afford to go to art and craft lessons - and will cover topics ranging from acrylic painting to drawing, beading to paper craft and crochet to knitting.
"And if they want to learn something that we haven't got on the list, I will endeavour to find somebody to teach it," she said.
"Just because it's not on the list doesn't mean they can't do it."
Materials will be provided free for participants, which is part of what will be covered by the $10,000 grant (which came from the NSW Government).
"We are asking for each participant to pay $5 per class - that way it's like a booking fee to make sure that they do come," Ms Tisdell said.
"Too often, people book in and don't turn up and you've turned other people away because there's not enough room.
"So it's [the $5] an encouragement.
"But if they can't afford it, then Evans Arts Council will waive the fee."
Before the workshops begin, a Youth Arts and Craft Expo will be held on Sunday, March 26 at Evans Arts' 7 Lee Street headquarters from 10am to 2pm.
"There'll be people there demonstrating different crafts, different art and the kids can come along, have a bit of a look, see what they like and put their names down," Ms Tisdell said.
"We'll have a bit of a calendar that's got what is available and what days."
In terms of the workshops, Ms Tisdell said Evans Arts Council is happy to be flexible.
"If the days don't suit them and there's a few of the kids that want to do it, then we'll try to do it on a day that suits them," she said.
She said a lot of the workshops will be held at her home because that was the location detailed in the grant application (due to COVID restrictions at the time that the application was submitted).
"We didn't have use of Lee Street then, but we've got use of it back again, but we've got a lot of workshops there, so we have limited days out there," she said.
"But between both - Lee Street and my place - we'll be right. I reckon we can cater for just about anybody."
She said most workshop tutors will be Evans Arts Council members, but "we will source outside people as well".
