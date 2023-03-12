Western Advocate
Evans Arts Council will use $10,000 grant to hold series of workshops for kids

Updated March 12 2023 - 6:24pm, first published 11:30am
Evans Arts Council workshop co-ordinator Wendy-lou Tisdell and assistant workshop co-ordinator Ruth Heaton.

EVANS Arts Council has a $10,000 grant for youth workshops and is ready to use it.

