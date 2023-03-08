Western Advocate
Fire warning levels escalated to 'emergency' in Hill End area

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated March 8 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 12:45pm
Bushfire burning in Hill End region remains out of control, emergency warning has been issued. Picture supplied by Winmalee Rural Fire Brigade

THE fire burning near Hill End continues to grow and has been elevated to an 'emergency warning' level.

