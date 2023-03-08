THE fire burning near Hill End continues to grow and has been elevated to an 'emergency warning' level.
According to NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS), properties in the Doughertys Junction Road and Sally's flat road area are at immediate risk.
The fire covers over 5250 hectares of bushland and remains out of control.
RFS crews are working hard to slow the spread and protect homes in the area, with three large air tankers assisting ground crews.
The fire continues to burn in as easterly direction and fire activity is intensifying.
A number of local roads are closed in the area, including Hill End Road between Hargraves and the intersection of Turondale Road.
Residents should monitor the situation closely using the Hazards Near Me App or online at Fires Near Me.
RFS advise the safest option for people living in the area is to evacuate.
Three evacuation centres are open to those leaving their homes to avoid getting caught in the fire - one in Bathurst and two in Mudgee.
An evacuation centre has been established downstairs in the Bathurst Regional Council Chambers on Russell Street, and Club Mudgee, located at 99 Mortimer Street, is also accepting people who have been displaced by the fire.
The Mudgee Showgrounds is acting as a refuge for stock.
