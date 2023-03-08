PANORAMA Football Club is yet to win a match in the Australia Cup preliminary rounds, but coach Ricky Guihot will be hoping that all changes come Saturday afternoon.
The Goats welcome Hills Football Association club Norwest FC to Bathurst and the visitors from Sydney aren't an opposition to be taken lightly.
Norwest won last year's Hills Football Association Premier League minor premiership, but missed out on success in the grand final, while progressing all the way to the fifth round of the 2022 Australia Cup preliminary rounds, losing out to NSW League Two club Sydney University.
Guihot said he heads into Saturday's fixture with his squad carrying a few injuries, but he's still expecting a solid performance from the team he puts on the pitch.
"The boys have been training well but we're carrying a few injuries, which is a bit of a nightmare. Of the 19 guys we've got in the squad, there's only about 13 available," he said.
"That's a little bit of a shame, considering the big occasion, but we'll be right. We'll soldier through it."
In theory, Panorama could play an A-League Men club, but that would require an incredible run of victories, resulting in qualification to the Australia Cup round of 32.
It's possibilities like that makes the Australia Cup a special competition to be a part of, according to Guihot.
"That's why they call it the 'magic of the cup'," he said.
"That's why they've taken it from the FA Cup in England and put their own spin on it. It gives minnows a chance to compete again the big boys. It be fantastic [to play an A-League team].
"The biggest thing for us would be to get an Australian Cup win at home. That would be fantastic. To get a good crowd out there and get that victory, that would be great."
In three previous entries into the Australia Cup, Panorama is yet to win a game.
In 2020, before the competition was ultimately cancelled due to the pandemic, Panorama suffered a 7-3 away loss to Central Coast club Southern and Ettalong.
The following year, the Goats suffered a 5-4 extra-time defeat to Coledale Waves in Wollongong.
There was no joy last year as well, as Panorama suffered a 3-2 loss to Banksia Tigers in the club's first ever Australia Cup fixture at home.
Heading in Saturday's match, Guihot signalled out several players like Jaiden Culbert and Long brothers Steve and Paul, that he's expecting to have a big game.
"The three of them, I'm expecting them to have big games," he said.
"But we've got the two boys that have come over from Orange - Jackson Fuda and Alex Elliott. They've settled in really well.
"I like the boys we play, don't you worry. The starting side we put out will be a strong starting eleven. I've got no doubt we'll be more than competitive.
"It's just a shame not everyone gets to play a part of this sort of thing because it's really good. It's a nice feather in your cap to do."
Also on the day, Panorama's first and second grade outfits will play Penrith FC, at 1pm and 11am respectively.
Saturday's Australia Cup fixture will kick-off from 3pm at Proctor Park 5.
