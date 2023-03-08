Take note of how the seniors feel about this onerous test

AN open letter to Paul Toole MP.
Sir, with the state election coming up, some of my senior friends were discussing items of concern and one item was that senior drivers in NSW were very much disadvantaged.
NSW is the only Australian state that requires a driver aged 85 to undertake a driving test assessment as well as an annual medical examination.
Visiting drivers from other states driving on NSW roads are considered quite competent without having to pass this onerous test.
Senior drivers find this test onerous, unfair and very stressful.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
It is believed that the annual medical assessment is all that is required to determine the fitness of the senior driver.
Some of my senior friends have said that this is another good reason to retire in Queensland on the Gold Coast.
Mr Toole, senior drivers in regional areas with limited public transport options are very conscious of the need to retain their driving licence, and the senior vote could very well determine the state election results.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.