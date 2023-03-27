AFTER months without adequate access to health care, the prayers of patrons who reside in the villages on the northside of Bathurst have been answered.
Since mid-last year, a community nurse service in Wattle Flat, Hill End and Sofala had been stripped to the program's skeleton from three days a week to one following what Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) described as a flow on effect of staffing shortages.
But, after numerous pleas for the service's complete return across the locations - which included a number of meetings with WNSWLHD representatives and concerned community members - the vacancy has been filed at last.
"There is a view it should have happened quicker - the service has been suspended for some time - though it is understood the recruitment has taken some time, not from want of trying by Western NSW Health," Wattle Flat Progression Association president Kirsten Brumby said.
"It seems they [Western NSW Health] did listen to our concerns. This was not just wanted, but required due to our unique circumstances in the villages."
Although the planned return of the service is a 'win' for regional health, the months without access to a community nurse came at a cost for many villagers, who often went without medical treatment.
"People have not sought care at all as it hasn't been available locally to the village and by the trusted nurse," Ms Brumby said.
"We have had a number of pleas for help to get people unable to drive to a medical appointment in town."
According to a WNSWLHD spokesperson, the service will operate one day a week on Wednesdays until sometime after Easter when it is "expected" return to three days a week.
"The District is committed to providing a consistently high standard of health care that is accessible to all community members, and we thank the communities of Hill End, Sofala and Wattle Flat for their patience and understanding," the spokesperson said.
