Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

We urgently need to put the life back into our support system | Eco News

By Bernadette Mullaney
March 11 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Bergen photographed this platypus in the Winburndale Rivulet near Bathurst in August 2022.

DID you realise: each and every one of us is on life support - permanently!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.