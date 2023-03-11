DID you realise: each and every one of us is on life support - permanently!
We have a dynamic, inter-related life support system around us, and it has been developing (or evolving) and operating for billions of years before humans appeared.
I'm amazed to think that we are actually made of stardust, and that the oxygen we breathe has been endlessly, quietly recycled for billions of years.
Last June the United Nations voted to recognise the right we all have to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment.
There's been a growing acceptance that a healthy environment has to exist for us to fully enjoy our lives, and that environmental degradation interferes with our human rights.
Good to hear!
But I also think that the healthy environment has a right to be cherished, prioritised and upheld.
For instance, the right of eels to swim upriver to breed and complete their lifecycle into the next generation; for platypus to have enough stream flows to sustain them; that migratory birds have healthy habitat to support them when they arrive.
After all, there's been a lot of collateral damage in Australia in the past 235 years. Not only is it in the shameful treatment of the first peoples who cared for this country for 60,000 years.
RECENT ECO NEWS COLUMNS:
One example is that 27 small mammals were made extinct in the NSW western slopes before 1920 - and it would be similar here.
There once existed a robust, intertwined, very richly diverse ecosystem.
In 2020, 116 species were critically endangered in NSW.
We can often be unaware of the life support system that underlies everything. Let's make the most of the chances we have and be inquisitive.
Here in town, there will be a Bat Night at Machattie Park in town about budharu (flying-foxes) on Friday, March 17.
Also, Sustainable Bathurst will host a guided birdwatching walk in Boundary Road Reserve on March 19 (bookings needed), and the Sustainable Living Expo will be at the showground on Saturday, March 25.
All these are a start in getting to know more about the local aspects of our planetary life support system.
If we are to care more for it, first our life support system needs us to realise what state it is in.
Acting on this realisation is to make the necessary changes if the environment is to be healthy again.
What are you doing?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.