Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

A chance to celebrate the fact that so many diverse groups all live in harmony | Interagency

March 15 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A member of the Bathurst community from Pakistan.

"EVERYONE belongs" is the theme for Harmony Week 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.