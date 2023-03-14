"EVERYONE belongs" is the theme for Harmony Week 2023.
The number of migrants in the Bathurst area continues to grow exponentially. The greater diversity in the local population is evident when out and about in our community.
Australia as a country is considered one of the most multicultural in the world.
How do we celebrate this? Well, there is a day for that: Harmony Day!
Harmony Day was first celebrated in Australia in 1999 and it is now celebrated in many more countries around the world.
This year's theme, "Everyone belongs", recognises that all Australians, irrespective of their cultural, ethnic or religious background, have an equal and valuable place in Australian society.
A recent collaboration between The Neighbourhood Centre and Bathurst Regional Council, to create an educational resource video, involved working with three local early childhood services.
First Nations and multicultural members of our community found the time to participate amid their busy lives.
What came together was a beautiful, cultural, sincere exchange in the form of an indispensable video resource that is sustainable in the sense it can be used again in the future to educate us all about celebrating both the differences and similarities we all share equally as human beings around the globe and right here in Bathurst.
The participants went to great lengths, wearing national dress which can immediately make them stand out in the community, sharing the meanings behind the colours and special occasions when their traditional clothes are worn.
The children enjoyed asking questions. They were naturally curious about the clothing, colours, objects and musical instruments they were able to experience interactively.
Harmony Day will be celebrated with a free community event to be held at Bathurst Library in Keppel Street on Wednesday, March 22 from 10.30am to 11.30am.
Multiculturalism will be celebrated with the launch of the educational video resource, Baby Rhyme Time, music and food.
Following the launch, the video will be available for viewing on The Neighbourhood Centre and Bathurst Regional Council website and socials.
Everyone is welcome to come and celebrate Harmony Day!
Wearing national dress is welcome.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.