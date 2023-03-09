ATTENTION Bathurst chocoholics and sweet tooths alike - if you want to view paradise, simply look around George Street and view it.
That is where you will find the Bathurst Chocolate Boutique and the good news is you won't need a golden ticket to enter - all are welcome.
The brain child of Jacinta Ainley and Gaylene Anderson, the Bathurst Chocolate Boutique opened its doors at 141 George Street on Wednesday morning.
Fittingly it coincided with international women's day because Ainley and Anderson are two women who are eager to satisfy Bathurstians with their sweet treats.
"It started because we don't have a chocolate shop in Bathurst and our family loves chocolate. It was a no brainer," Anderson explained.
"We love the chocolate shop down in Ballarat, we are always ringing them up to get gifts delivered, so we though 'Let's try it'."
The duo began by selling chocolates at markets around town and online. They were frequently asked 'Do you have a shop?'.
Though the answer to that question was initially no, they decided to make the bold move and take their business to a bigger stage.
There's not only what Anderson describes as "next level chocolate", but liquorice, fudge, nougat, nuts, dairy free options and coffee beans.
As for the kids, they're catered for too with chocolate aeroplanes, elephants, bees and tigers.
It's taken a lot of work to get the shop up and running, with Wednesday's soft opening to be followed by a grand opening on Saturday.
"I said to Jacinta 'Let's start a shop'. It's pretty exciting," Anderson said.
"It's the finest chocolate, it's just perfect. It's different, it's next level chocolate.
"The kids have been down here, they've helped do everything. Charlotte has put everything at point of sale, the boys have helped put everything on the shelves cleaned the windows, they help do the packaging."
Just as the new business ticks the boxes for Bathurst chocoholics and sweet tooths, there's also something for those who like to indulge in interior design.
It's because Bathurst Chocolate Boutique has joined forces with Quicksew.
It's a family owned and operated business that has been in Bathurst since 1977.
"My two favourite things in the world are interiors and chocolates ... so we're also acting as a showcase for Quicksew as well," Anderson said.
"Quicksew is still up at Bradwardine Road, that's the full showroom, this is just a very small taste, a showcase.
"So if you need some blinds, no worries, I can help you and how about you have some chocolates too?
"You come in and sort out your interior, sort out some art work, furniture, small items, decorative items, blinds, curtains, shutters - you can sort your whole house and then have some chocolate after."
While Ainley and Anderson are now two new business owners hoping to gain support from the Bathurst community, sampling their wares will also help out other Australian family businesses.
"All our products have been sourced from other family businesses. All our fudge and nougat come from a family business on the Gold Coast, a dad and his two sons handmake that and ship it to us," Anderson said.
"Our chocolates are Pink Lady Chocolates which have been around in Victoria since the 1920s and we also are aligned with Davies Chocolates, another family business down in Victoria.
"There was no point in us trying to make these products when they've been doing it for years and years and nailed it."
So if you're looking for a sweet gift or are simply a chocolate lover yourself, remember Bathurst's candy women can 'cause they mix it up with love and make the world taste good.
Check them out at the Bathurst Chocolate Boutique from 9.30am.
