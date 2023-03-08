TONY Fisher has been coaching cricket at St Stanislaus' College for over 15 years, but he's never seen his school face off against another Bathurst school in a final before.
But that all changes on Saturday, when Stannies host Scots All Saints College (SASC) in the Independent Sporting Association (ISA) Cricket division one B final on Saturday.
The decider is a consolation final for the division one competition, with Stannies having booked themselves a spot in the final after a 157-run win over St Gregory's College in the semi-final, while SASC is there after defeating St Andrew's Cathedral School.
Having two Bathurst teams in the final will make for a special occasion according to Fisher.
"It's fantastic and I think it's the first time in the ISA that that's happened, that Stannies and Scots have played off against each other in the final," he said.
READ MORE:
"That's a first for us and probably for them as well."
There's plenty of talent in the Stannies team including the likes of skipper Blake Kreuzberger, Liam Cain, Ruben Newton and Gilby Glawson, just to name a few.
But heading into Saturday's final at Stannies' number one oval, Fisher says his batting attack has been slightly inconsistent throughout the season.
"We're going not too bad," he said.
"I have to say in our win last week, St Gregory's were a bit understrength with their bowlers last week. Obviously, you've still got to get the runs, so the boys did really well to put on a good score.
"Before that, we weren't great the week before when we scored 72 against St Andrew's. We can be a little bit inconsistent with our batting, either though 72 was enough for a win because we rolled them for 51.
"Our bowling and fielding has improved considerably throughout the season, I'll have to say.
"But Scots will be a completely different opposition. They've got a great bowling attack, with a nice spinner in Jayden Spackman. He's a short boy and very dangerous. I think he's taken four wickets against us, both times we've played them. He'll be the man to watch out for."
Josh Willcox, SASC's master in charge for its cricket program, said Saturday's final should be a great occasion, considering it's a local rivalry.
"The boys are really excited, especially as it's a local derby," he said.
"It really makes the occasion more special. We had a game against them earlier in the season and there is just that little bit more to it because it's a grudge match.
"You want to be the best school team in the town, so it adds that little bit extra, which is really exciting."
SASC features some players that have already played first grade cricket in the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket, including captain Zane Newham and the aforementioned Spackman.
"We've got a nice mix of youth and experience, so it's really handy to be able to rely on those boys," Willcox said.
"Lewis [Schoenmaker] made some nice runs last week and Noah [Siede] is Mr. Consistent with his runs, scoring well for us throughout the year.
"We're just hoping they take the opportunity with both hands and really look to win it."
Saturday's final will get underway at 11am.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.