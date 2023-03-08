THE Bathurst Arms Fair will be back at the Bathurst Showground this weekend.
Organisers say modern and antique arms and militaria collectables will feature at the event and more than 50 licensed dealers will be on the site.
There will also be historical displays.
Tickets will be available on the door or online and the fair will be open from 9am to 4.30pm this Saturday, March 11 and from 9am to 3.30pm this Sunday, March 12.
Entry fee will apply and children under 16 must be under adult supervision.
The 2021 Bathurst Arms Fair attracted visitors from Port Macquarie, Bega, Newcastle, the ACT and even Melbourne and featured a handmade sterling silver gunpowder flask and a gold Desert Eagle pistol.
