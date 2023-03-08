Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Seaton Grima drives Oursouthernstar to victory in the Christine Whitty-Turnbull Memorial

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated March 9 2023 - 2:31pm, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seaton Grima guides his favourite mare Oursouthernstar to victory in the Christine Whitty-Turnbull Memorial. Pictures by Anya Whitelaw

"I FEEL like I've won the Inter Dom" - that was the reaction of Seaton Grima as he watched members of the Turnbull family flood onto the Bathurst Paceway track on Wednesday evening for a victors' photo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.