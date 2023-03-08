"I FEEL like I've won the Inter Dom" - that was the reaction of Seaton Grima as he watched members of the Turnbull family flood onto the Bathurst Paceway track on Wednesday evening for a victors' photo.
The 19-year-old reinsman knew that his winning drive in the 2023 Christine Whitty-Turnbull Memorial aboard Oursouthernstar was a special moment, but he was still shocked to see how many members of the Turnbull family enjoyed it as well.
There were around 30 of them spanning three generations who joined Grima on track following his winning drive.
"You usually expect one, two, occasionally three people to come out, but pretty much the whole of Bathurst came out today. It felt pretty good," Grima said.
"Ever since I've been in horses the Turnbulls have been big names out here, so I'm pretty privileged to win a race in their honour. The Turnbulls are very highly regarded around Bathurst and have been for a long time.
"I didn't have to yell at her down the straight, they were doing it for me."
In a relatively open field for the 1,730 metres memorial, the Stephen Conroy, Hartley trained Oursouthernstar held joint $2.90 favouritism with Corey Parker's Jimmyjoe.
While both Jimmyjoe and pacesetter Lewy The Punter were ahead of Oursouthernstar as they turned for home and Grima's chance was three-wide, he had faith she'd get the job done.
"I knew we sort of had the race won at the top of the straight, I knew we had it in our hands. She's tough the big girl, she always puts her head in front and keeps going," Grima said.
"She always saves something in reserve for when they come at her, when they come at her she tries her heart out."
In her three most recent starts at Bathurst for Conroy and Grima, Oursouthernstar had notched up a third and a pair of second placings.
It showed her form was good, and while Grima admitted he was a little worried after copping a wide barrier seven draw, the six-year-old mare was not troubled.
Grima positioned her one out and four back as Lewy The Punter set the tempo with Jimmyjoe on his outside.
It was with some 550 metres to go, following a 61.4 seconds first half, that Grima made his move.
He guided Oursouthernstar two and three wide towards the lead and was in striking distance at the top of the home straight.
The A Rocknroll Dance x Our Southern Belle mare showed a good turn of foot as she hit the lead with 190m to go.
She went on to win by 3.4m over Diletto ($14, Travis Bullock), with Mighty Atom ($31, Mat Rue) a half-head back in third.
It was the 14th win of Oursouthernstar's 73-start career, while it took Grima's tally of successful drives to 95.
"I thought this week was her week, she's super consistent. I was a bit worried when the fields came out with the draw, but we made it work and got the job done," he said.
"She's my favourite mare this one, she tries hard every week and you don't really have to ask her, she just does it."
