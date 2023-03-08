THEY'VE already found gold, they've already staked their claim, but come this weekend a group of Bathurst miners are hoping to extract more.
After a brilliant undefeated run in the opening round of the 2023 Western Junior League season, the under 18 boys and under 14 blue boys Bathurst Goldminers teams are hoping to keep their streak going on their home courts this weekend.
They will join their fellow boys and girls Goldminers sides, ranging from under 12s through to under 18s, in a packed two-days of competition against some of the best juniors in the state.
All up there will be nine Goldminers outfits in action. While the under 12s and under 14 girls will play in Lithgow, the others get to play their matches in Bathurst.
They'll face teams from Mudgee, Lithgow, Orange and Dubbo.
"Bathurst is hosting most of the age groups, that doesn't normally happen. The 12s and 14 girls are playing in Lithgow, but other than that, it's just Bathurst this round," Bathurst Goldminers publicity officer Kaleah Mack said.
"It's definitely good to have all the teams here because they cheer on each other and support the other teams. It's a good atmosphere.
"They are playing some new teams they didn't play in the first round, so we'll definitely be looking for them to do well."
The under 18 boys side, which is coached by Jess McGrath, defeated Mudgee (103-47), Griffith (85-71) and Leeton (65-55) in the opening round at Griffith a fortnight ago.
Riley George scored an impressive 68 points across the opening round to sit third on leading scorers' tally while team-mates Max Johns (48) and Kieran Falke (45) were strong too.
The under 14 blue team, guided by Iain Wood, also started their campaign in style as they downed Griffith (65-40), Leeton (65-15) and Lithgow (50-36).
Max Stiff scored 23 points in the victory over Leeton and heads into round two with an overall tally of 41.
Fellow Goldminers Tristan Wood (38) and Beau Blatman (31) have also made their impact felt.
"They went undefeated in round one, it was definitely good to see," Mack said.
"There are some newcomers in those sides, we do have two sides in the under 14s so there are lots in that age group that have come up from under 12s, but also those that are new.
"The 18 boys, a lot of them have been playing together for awhile. It helps that they've had the same coach and been together pretty much the whole way through.
"They've had a bit of success before, they're usually a pretty strong team so I don't think it was a big surprise they were undefeated, but obviously they're happy they won."
While there is still another round to follow before finals, Mack is hoping to not only see the 14 Blue and 18 boys build on their strong starts but the other Goldminer outfits find success this weekend too.
"We've always been a strong club and do have multiple teams winning in Western Junior League, we'd love to continue that," she said.
"There have been lots of training camps and training sessions in the build up to the season, which will help in the long run."
Games commence at 8am on Saturday.
