An "opportunistic" thief who bought four flavoured milks, among other items, with a stolen bank card has been sentenced.
Clifford John Ah See, 47, of Kenna Street appeared before Orange Local Court via audio visual link on March 1.
He pled guilty to eight sequences of dishonestly obtain property by deception and one count of larceny valued under $2000. The two offences were committed almost 12 months a part but were sentenced at the same time.
Court documents showed around 11am on January 24, 2022 Ah See had approached a parked car on Clifford Street and opened one of the doors, taking an open packet of tobacco and a $20 note.
The owner of the car walked out and verbally confronted Ah See. He responded by saying there were kids riding around on bikes stealing items nearby and that he was being "a good Samaritan" by picking up the items to return to the owner, which he then did.
He was later questioned by police on March 14 where he initially denied any involvement.
On November 28, 2022 at around 12pm a woman returned home and left some bags in her kitchen. She left her garage door open to dry some clothes and had a nap before heading out again.
While out shopping she noticed that several unauthorised payments had been made from her bank account and upon returning home, realised two of her bags were missing, one of which contained her bank card.
Police checked bank statements and CCTV footage of stores where the card was used which showed Ah See buying multiple items across various businesses in Orange.
Ah See bought a 1 litre bottle of Jim Beam White Label valued at $69, cigarettes valued at $63.50, a Bic lighter valued at $2.70, Nike shoes valued at $79.99, pants and a shirt valued at $99.98, three strawberry Moove milks valued at $12, a small chips, Moove milk, Mount Franklin water and juice valued at $15.50, food valued at $23.50 and finally, cigarettes and two $20 big cash games valued $72.
In total the cost came to $438.
In court lawyer Andrew Rolfe described his client's offending as "opportunistic" and that he understood he needed to go into rehabilitation.
Magistrate David Day said his lengthy criminal history would count against him during sentencing.
"Mr Ah See isn't helped by his lengthy record," Mr Day said.
"Quite frankly you're getting a bit old for this stuff."
Ah See was handed a Community Corrections Order of two years for the larceny offence and a Community Corrections Order of three years for the obtain financial deception charge.
