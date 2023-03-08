10:45 UPDATE
NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) is asking residents in the areas surrounding the bushfire north of Hill End not to conduct their own back burning.
NSW RFS spokesperson Angela Burford said they are aware that people are nervous, but the last thing needed in the current conditions is more fire.
"We want to remind people that the fire's not contained, it's still active around the entire perimeter, and the last thing we need is more fire on the ground," she said.
"While we understand people are anxious, frustrated and worried - and they know their land and we appreciate that - but we do have strategies in place and they don't include private back burn."
Building impact assessment teams will be heading out into the field today - Thursday, March 9 - and Ms Burford said they're hoping to be able to confirm any property damage and/or loss by the end of the day.
The wind in the Hill End region had picked up as of mid-morning on Thursday.
A 13 kilometre an hour southwesterly was blowing at 9am and that had increased to 20km/hr from the same direction at 10am.
NSW RURAL Fire Service (RFS) crews are hoping the predicted easing of weather conditions will allow them to implement more of a strategy to get the fire burning near Hill End under control.
The fire has been burning since Sunday, March 5, and now spans over 14,000 hectares.
With weather conditions easing overnight, a reduction was seen in fire activity on the field.
The warning level was reduced from 'emergency' to 'watch and act'.
However, the fire remains out of control and residents in the Doughertys Junction Road, Sallys Flat Road and Pyramul Village areas need to be on high alert.
The warning level has changed multiple times since the fire became out of control and all residents in the region and surrounding areas should remain vigilant until it has been contained and extinguished.
Residents in the Hill End Road, Posey Hill Road and Sallys Flat areas are warned to be aware of embers blowing ahead of the fire, and to monitor the conditions carefully in case the situation changes.
Firefighters will be holding a number of community meetings today - Thursday, March 9.
Three meetings will be held; one at the Royal Hall in Hill End and 11am; one at Pyramul Hall in Pyramul at 11am; and one at Ilford Hall in Ilford at 12.30pm.
Communities can monitor the fire conditions via the Hazards Near Me app or online at the Fires Near Me website.
