2MCE marked International Women's Day this week with a special episode of Feministory.
Presenters Faith Hanstock and Sophie Norris celebrated with an episode that looked at the life of French philosopher and feminist Simone de Beauvoir, known for calling for gender equality.
Feministory is a half-hour talk show produced at 2MCE that combines Faith and Sophie's passions for female empowerment and history.
Each episode focuses on the life and legacy of one woman, named "Feministory's fabulous female of the week".
Feministory's fabulous females have ranged from Queen of Ancient Egypt Nefertiti to US civil rights activist Rosa Parks to Australian Olympic athlete Cathy Freeman.
Feministory also aims to share the stories of those women more obscured by history, such as mathematician Ada Lovelace.
Along with each week's episode, Feministory posts images and clips on their Facebook and Instagram. You can follow the show @feministory2MCE.
Feministory is taking a short break right now, but you can catch up on previous episodes of Feministory by visiting 2mce.org and clicking on Listen on Demand.
The 2MCE annual general meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 21 at 4pm both on Zoom and on campus at Charles Sturt University, Bathurst.
Members of 2MCE are eligible to nominate to be a community representative on the 2MCE Community Broadcasting Board and to vote in the election for two community representatives.
2MCE community representatives on the board are responsible for liaising with the community and the community volunteers at the station.
They ensure that the community's interests are represented at the station.
As a board member, you are expected to participate in one of the station's sub-committees: Programming, Sponsorship and Fundraising, or Training.
The two representatives elected at the AGM will join Sharon Williams and Tim Williams (no relation) who were elected at the last AGM for a two-year term.
To find out more about getting involved with 2MCE community radio, please contact the station on 6338 4790 or 2mce@csu.edu.au.
