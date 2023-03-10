Western Advocate
Bathurst Panthers to contest this year's knockout with a range of new signings

By Bradley Jurd
March 10 2023 - 4:30pm
New Bathurst Panthers recruits Nicholas Tilburg, Tye Siakisoni, Jackson Vallis and Zac Hunt. Picture by Bradley Jurd.

BATHURST Panthers is set to unleash its new summer signings, at the club's annual pre-season competition at Carrington Park on Saturday afternoon.

