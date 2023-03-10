BATHURST Panthers is set to unleash its new summer signings, at the club's annual pre-season competition at Carrington Park on Saturday afternoon.
Panthers have welcomed Wentworthville Magpies halfback Nicholas Tilburg, St Pat's duo Tye Siakisoni and Jackson Vallis and CSU Mungoes talents Michael Latu and Zac Hunt to the club for the 2023 Peter McDonald Premeirship season.
Two-time premiership winning captain Doug Hewitt is also back at the club for this year, having stepped away from the sport in 2022.
Panthers coach Jake Betts said he's looking forward to unleashing his new recruits at the Bathurst Panthers Knockout on Saturday.
"They had a hit-out last weekend against Oberon and played really well," he said.
"We'll put a few other boys in with them this week and see how they go."
Betts is hoping the new recruits will be able to provide Panthers with considerable depth heading into the 2023 season, as the club was consistently affected by injuries last year.
"Last year, every week it was one step forward, two steps back. Everyone held themselves pretty well last season but we've got a lot of good blokes this season and a lot of depth," he said.
"Hopefully we don't have the same injury problems. It's exciting because I think in the second year, I think it'll be run a lot better as well."
Panthers have won the last two knockouts, crushing Mudgee Dragons 38-0 in the 2022 decider and besting Orange CYMS 24-4 back in 2021.
Heading into this year's knockout, only five teams will compete - Panthers, St Pat's, CYMS, Mudgee and Lithgow Workies - and Betts reckons any of the clubs are capable of winning it.
"I think everyone is a chance because it's still that early in the season, you don't know what teams are going to put it all together," he said.
"Everyone has signed pretty well across the whole Group I reckon. It just depends on how it works out but I think anyone can win it."
Betts said the knockout will not only be an opportunity for his new signings to impress but also for him to test a number of different combinations.
"We'll treat this like a trial," he said.
"We've got a lot of different combinations and we'll look to trial them and see how they go.
"I think we play two games, so we'll take it one at a time and see what happens."
This weekend's knockout, in both first grade and under 18s, were expected to feature both Orange Hawks and Cowra Magpies in the pre-season competition, however, both teams ultimately withdrew, with the latter pulling out of the Peter McDonald Premiership completely.
There had been a late attempt to attract a sixth team, to make things easier for the draw organisers, with Dubbo Macquarie Raiders approached to fill the void, but the Group 11 club was unable to attend.
Since 2004, Panthers have been the clear dominant club in the knockout, having won nine titles including four consecutive finals from 2004-2007 and a hat-trick of deciders from 2016-2018.
Lithgow Workies have three titles, while St Pat's, Mudgee and Cowra have all won two titles each.
CYMS are the only other team to have won the knockout, when they downed local rivals Hawks in the 2020 final 13-12.
Panthers will play two games in the knockout on Saturday - against CYMS at 12pm and Mudgee, in a rematch from the 2022 final, at 2.30pm.
The under 18s final will kick-off at 3.20pm on Saturday, before the first grade decider at 4.30pm.
The final will feature the top two teams from the pool stage matches.
