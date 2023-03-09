JAKOB Thompson's transition from water baby to missile has been a journey full of challenges, but come this June the talented swimmer is hoping to tackle his biggest challenge in the pool yet.
That is when he will proudly wear the green and gold of an Australian representative at the Virtus Global Games in Vichy, France.
For any athlete to gain national selection it requires talent as well as dedication, but for 17-year-old Thompson it's taken plenty of perseverance too.
He has Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and he swims in the S19 classification, which is currently for athletes with high-functioning autism.
His mother Tracy Thompson (nee Dean), who was born in Bathurst and lived in both the city and Sofala, said Jakob has worked hard to go from raw talent to national representative.
It's involved things such as swimming cue cards on key rings and then later on, tutorial videos.
"It's been a pretty remarkable journey I must say," she said.
"He learns more so from pictures than auditory instructions and then we've got to videos, he can look at videos of strokes and he can learn that way.
"He started to learn swimming when he was three. He's always competed at school carnivals and always been really fast.
"He always loved being in the water and under the water, especially as a little kid, it's funny, he'd go under the water so he didn't have to hear me.
"It is frustrating and stressful at times, but for him, he's knows it's his one trick pony, he knows he's good at it and he's proud of what he does.
"He did say years ago that he'd love to go to the Olympics."
Now based in Cameron Park, the Thompson family got Jakob involved in club and squad swimming in his teens.
But that was at a time when there was no classification for, and less awareness of, ASD swimmers.
"It was such a struggle when he was in clubs and squads because he was fast and kept crashing into other kids and they didn't think to put him in front," his mother explained.
"There's a lot of numbers involved as well and he didn't understand that breakdown for a long time.
"He can't train as long as the other kids either, he'd train in the morning then be exhausted for school, so we had to be careful how he trained and could still keep up at school.
"For autism they didn't have a separate classification, so Jakob had to swim mainstream."
While he still swims at regular meets, recently a new multi class - S19 - has been introduced that caters for swimmers like Thompson.
But that has still presented its challenges as S19 athletes have their official results calculated based on a time percentage against other swimmers rather than what position they touch the wall.
At the moment that percentage rating is still in the process of being adjusted to make things fair and equitable.
"Having S19, that was good, but when they swim they might touch the wall first but they have to do calculations depending on classifications to determine winners," Tracy Thompson explained.
"It turned out that with his 50 freestyle he'd have to swim about 14 seconds to win, which is not humanly possible.
"It's because they've got to establish a FINA world record for the S19 class to establish a proper rating.
"So what's happened for Jakob the last year and and half is although he might touch first, he and all the S19 swimmers get last.
"He's had to swim with his mind space of not being rewarded, which is really difficult, but he just has to keep going. His coach has told him 'Jakob, you need to keep working hard because you're going to be at world record holder. You're at the right age, so keep your eye on the prize'."
But things have slowly been improving. Thompson is currently the number one ranked S19 swimmer for his age in Australia.
Last year he was selected to represent Australia at the Virtus Games in Brisbane last year where he won gold in the 50 metres freestyle, butterfly and backstroke as well as the 100m freestyle.
At this year's NSW Country Championships - a regular meet - he won the 50m freestyle and 100m backstroke in the boys 15 years and over category.
He has also benefitted from some quality coaching and currently swims for the Stroud Seals Club.
"He stopped swimming a year ago, but then the swimming carnivals came up and he couldn't resist. He loves the relays, he's always the anchor man. After that, off he goes and everything fell into place, it was just a huge year," his mother said.
"Along the way we've tapped into some really great coaches who have taken the time with him.
"Brian Sutton, he was an Australian Olympic coach, we've had James Magnussen and he's been really wonderful. He has this natural thing with Jakob, just the language he uses is beautiful.
"He has another coach who is a physio, he's a swimming coach too, and he's really good working with Jakob on his technique.
"It's been a path of steep learning and I'm still learning, but this Global Games is exciting for him."
This June's Virtus Global Games - the world's largest elite sports event for athletes with intellectual impairment and high-functioning autism - will mark the first time Thompson has competed overseas.
Naturally the trip isn't cheap, so the Thompson family have started a GoFundMe campaign to help "open doors for Jakob".
They are hoping the Bathurst community will help support the talented young swimmer.
