Our People

Mandy Wilding and Heather Larnach celebrate Bathurst Daffodil Wig Library's ninth-year anniversary

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated March 14 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 4:00pm
Turning tears of sorrow to tears of joy is the gift Mandy Wilding and Heather Larnach have given hundreds of women experiencing hair loss, and this month, it's time to celebrate their wig-derful service.

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

