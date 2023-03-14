Turning tears of sorrow to tears of joy is the gift Mandy Wilding and Heather Larnach have given hundreds of women experiencing hair loss, and this month, it's time to celebrate their wig-derful service.
Nine years ago, Ms Wilding and Ms Larnach launched the Daffodil Wig Library with a vision to offer reprise for women undergoing treatment for cancer or experiencing hair loss-related conditions.
Initially the ladies had hoped to have the doors to the library open for one year but in what felt like a blink of an eye, they're one year short of a decade in operation.
"We came into it not knowing anything about wigs, turbans, headwear, and neither of us have ever experienced hair loss, so it's been a learning curve for both of us," Ms Larnach said.
"We didn't know how it'd go, we thought 'oh we'll give it 12 months' then two years and now we're up to nine, which is really quite amazing. We would've helped hundreds of ladies, plus some smaller people with alopecia.
"It's been an amazing service, and we're extremely humbled to be able to offer such a unique service to the women of this area," Ms Wilding said.
In the early days, the library had just 10 wigs in stock, but this year, the number has grown tremendously to 300 beautiful pieces to choose from.
While the process of getting a wig strikes a difficult cord for some women, Ms Wilding and Ms Larnach said they are always met with smiles as ladies leave brimming with a newfound confidence.
"Some ladies who come are quite ok about losing their hair, whereas for others, they are just absolutely devastated. They might be having the most intense treatment but the hair loss is worse because they don't want to lose that identity," Ms Wilding said.
"Some of the women can't look in the mirror as the hair is coming off. You have to spin them around so they are looking the other way because it's just so traumatic for them," Ms Larnach said.
"It just becomes too much sometimes, but by the time we go through that and get their new wig on, they walk out with the biggest smiles on their faces and are just so happy.
"Seeing the ladies leave here happy with a beautiful, stylish wig and a little bag of goodies is just so wonderful," Ms Wilding added.
After the ladies noticed women often coming through their doors with sensitive heads, Ms Wilding and Ms Larnach developed - with the help of Capital Chemist - a scalp treatment, which came as another major accomplishment for the pair.
Although Daffodil Cottage gave a helping hand in the beginning, Ms Wilding and Ms Larnach attribute the service's success to the generosity of Bathurst locals, who have been key in hundreds of women regaining their spark.
"Without the community support, we would not be where we are, and we are just so so humbled by the generosity of the Bathurst community," Ms Larnach said, who noted last year's successful Daffodil Day fundraiser and Perthville Public School's ongoing support.
"In this nine year period, we have not had to ask Daffodil Cottage for any money at all. Daffodil Cottage kicked us off in the very beginning, they gave us a small amount of money to buy some wigs and whatever we needed, and we haven't needed to have a cent from them since then," Ms Wilding added.
So, will the ladies be around for another year to celebrate the library's 10th year anniversary? The answer is a resounding yes.
"We definitely want to see our 10 years, absolutely," Ms Wilding said.
The Daffodil Wig Library is located in the heritage Bathurst Base Hospital building on Howick Street.
It is open by appointment only, which can be made by phoning Ms Wilding on 0428 665 632 or Ms Larnach on 0409 157 246. Alternatively, you can send an email to mandy.wilding@hotmail.com or heatherlarnach@hotmail.com.
