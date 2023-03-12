Western Advocate
Our History

When a milk shake-up loomed in response to the problem of purity | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
March 12 2023 - 5:00pm
Hard at work at the "Hereford" property at Kelso in 1911.

MY interesting photo this week shows the milking shed at "Hereford" at Kelso. The Colley boys used the milk sheds and nearby grazing paddock in September 1911 in return for supplying fresh milk and cream to James Rutherford's house "Hereford". This is part one in a series of three articles that looks at the early years of dairying around Bathurst and the establishing of butter and milk factories from the 1890s.

James Rutherford died on September 13, 1911. He was on a tour of inspection of his Queensland Cobb and Co properties when he was taken ill. He died in Mackay and was brought back to Bathurst for burial.

Local News

