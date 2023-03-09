Western Advocate
Truck rollover near Molong pool closes part of Mitchell Highway

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated March 9 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 12:00pm
Pictures taken at the scene of the truck rollover in Molong. Picture by Emily Gobourg.

A truck which rolled over on the outskirts of Molong's town centre saw part of the Mitchell Highway closed Thursday morning.

