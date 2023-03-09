Truck rollover near Molong pool closes part of Mitchell Highway

A truck which rolled over on the outskirts of Molong's town centre saw part of the Mitchell Highway closed Thursday morning.
A spokesman for NSW Ambulance confirmed that they were called to the scene, between Hill Street and Watson Street, near the Molong Swimming Pool.
"There was a single truck rollover and a man in his 40s was able to get out of the vehicle without any injuries," the spokesman said.
"The incident happened at around 8.30am on March 9."
As of 11.30am, Livetraffic.com showed that where the Mitchell Highway meets Watson Street towards the entrance to the town was closed up until Hill Street at the corner of Edward Street.
NSW Police have been contacted for comment.
There has also been a second truck crash near Euchareena on the Burrendong Way, which has closed lanes in both directions.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
