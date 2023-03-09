AFTER heartbreak in the inaugural NBL1 East grand final last year with the Maitland Mustangs, Bathurst Goldminers product Will Cranston-Lown has big expectations for the 2023 season.
Mustangs blew an 18-point lead midway through the third quarter to lose 76-73 to the Canberra Gunners last August but that loss is driving the Maitland club forward in 2023.
Cranston-Lown said him and his teammates have gone through a massive pre-season and are eager to go one better.
"We brought back a pretty solid team from last year, with a couple of extra players as well," he said.
"We've been training for a long time, compared to the last couple of years where we started just before the start of the season.
"We've had a long off-season, a good pre-season, so we're feeling pretty good."
Apart from retired skipper Terrell Turner, the Mustangs re-signed the entire squad that feature in the 2022 grand final, with fellow Goldminers product and Orange native Matt Gray included.
Maitland have also added US college championship winner Kevin Warren from Chicago State University, who is currently living with Cranston-Lown and Gray.
Cranston-Lown said anything but another finals appearance would be a "big disappointment".
"I think if we don't get into the finals again, it's pretty much a big disappointment. That's our mindset, anyway," he said.
He gets his 2023 NBL1 East season underway on Saturday in Wollongong, against a formidable Illawarra Hawks outfit that finished fourth in last year's 12-team competition.
With some NBL experience in the squad, Cranston-Lown knows the first-up match will be a challenging one, but he's hoping for a strong performance that will help set the standard for the 2023 season.
"They're a really good team, probably four or five NBL players for the Hawks. It's a tough match-up but I think we've still got a good chance against them," he said.
"It makes the start of the season a lot more exciting. We feel it'll show us where we're at game one and we really want to set the standard with a really big win over Illawarra.
"We want to set the standards for our season and show everyone else that we're going to be ready for it."
The opportunity to play alongside his junior teammate Gray is still something Cranston-Lown relishes and he believes playing with the Orange native makes his time on the court easier.
"He's one of my closest friends and it always makes a game a lot easier," he said.
"I've played with him for the past eight years now, so it's really easy to play with him. He helps me out, chemistry-wise and all that stuff, it's good."
Cranston-Lown's match against Illawarra Hawks gets underway on Saturday at 7pm, at the Snakepit Stadium.
Cranston-Lown isn't the only Goldminers product that'll get their season underway this weekend, with Emily Matthews' Penrith Panthers taking on her former club Sydney Comets at Comets Stadium from 7.30pm, while her sister Sara lines-up with the Central Coast Crusaders against Hornsby Ku-ring-gai Spiders at Terrigal from 5pm.
Matthews links with Penrith for the upcoming 2023 NBL1 East season, marking the first time in three years she has competed at that level and taken on New South Wales' best female players.
Sara Matthews is set to feature in Central Coast's NBL1 East campaign after multiple years dominating in the Youth League.
In 2022, she finished in the top 15 players for every statistical category, on her way to receiving the All-Star Five Guard Award for Youth League, having previously been named the competition's most valuable player in 2021.
