Western Advocate
Home/News/Business

Kaitlin Speirs is making the most of her second chance at life with her new VA Hub business

AM
By Alise McIntosh
March 18 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kaitlin Speirs in her office working space for the VA Hub business. Picture supplied

CANCER survivor, national bodybuilding champion, and now Portland's Kaitlin Speirs can add successful business owner to her ever-expanding resume.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.