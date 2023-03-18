CANCER survivor, national bodybuilding champion, and now Portland's Kaitlin Speirs can add successful business owner to her ever-expanding resume.
Despite at times being dealt a fairly rough hand, Mrs Speirs has always managed to make the most of a bad situation, and has continually come out on top in life.
"Life's not always going to be fair, you're always going to be thrown curveballs, but it's how you respond to those curveballs that keep you going," she said.
After being diagnosed with cancer six years ago, and enduring six months of intensive treatments, on December 23, 2016 Mrs Speirs received the best Christmas present she could have hoped for.
She was declared cancer-free.
Over her cancer journey, Mrs Speirs was forced to take around 18 months off work, to focus on her care and rehabilitation.
"There's still that post-cancer recovery, and I just wanted to make sure that I made the most of my time because I've been given a second chance," she said.
And making the most of her second chance was exactly what she did.
Just 16 months after finding out she was in remission, Mrs Spiers went on to win the national title at the World's Beauty, Fitness and Fashion competition in 2018.
The national bodybuilding champion then went on to compete in Las Vegas before returning home and settling back into work-life.
But this didn't last long, as COVID-19 had other plans.
With 14 years of administration experience, Mrs Speirs found herself with an unprecedented opportunity once the pandemic hit.
"I was stood down during COVID, and obviously being in a small town, there's not a lot of opportunities for somebody with my experience to grab onto," she said.
"At the end of the day, it was a choice to either sit down on the lounge and feel sorry for myself ... or just adapt to the circumstances and go out there and find the next best thing."
Finding the next best thing left her with a chance to yet again, reinvent herself.
So she started her own business: VA Hub.
The online virtual assistant service provides businesses and sole traders with the ability to outsource their daily administration, as well as any additional support they may require.
"I had to think outside the box, and think a bit further than Portland, and that's why I decided to go the virtual way," she said.
"During COVID it became more acceptable to do so, and a lot of people were forced to have that work from home life and companies had to adapt, given the pandemic."
VA Hub also offers a niche service, in the fact that it utilises a program called simPRO software.
"It's a start-to-finish job management software where any company that has labour and materials to bill out and manage within a job or project, they can use this system," Mrs Speirs said.
Since launching VA hub, Mrs Speirs has accrued and sustained a steady clientele, and has even been able to expand her brand by hiring an additional two staff members.
"It's been super rewarding ... especially now that I have two employees and I'm watching them thrive," she said.
Part of ensuring that her employees thrive, is by implementing a four-day work week, to allow for the development of a healthy work-life balance.
Creating this work-life balance has also guaranteed that Mrs Spiers has the opportunity to develop yet another business venture.
Following her fitness journey, Mrs Speirs and her husband will be launching a fitness brand later this year.
The label will be designed to provide comfort to those who are just starting out in their exercising journey, as well as those who are well established.
"I didn't want people to think they weren't worthy of exercising because they were overweight," she said.
Mrs Speirs encouraged anyone involved in the fitness industry in any capacity to be on the lookout for the brand, whish will launch at the end of 2023.
Though Mrs Speirs has been dealt an unfair share of misfortune in her time, she feels that this has only allowed her to become a stronger, more resilient person.
