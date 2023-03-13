WHEN the Gold Crown Carnival was first staged in Bathurst the Davis family was represented and now, more than three decades and three generations later, they are still linked with the event.
It's that ongoing dedication to the industry which will see the family recognised at this year's edition of the Bathurst Harness Racing Club's Gold Crown Carnival.
Harness racing participants Ray, Leigh, Brett and Jake Davis have been named the 2023 Gold Crown Honourees.
Having been involved in the industry for the 36 years that the carnival has been held, being adding to the list of honourees is a big thrill for the family.
They join the likes of joining the likes of Tony A.D Turnbull, Steve Turnbull and Bernie and Cath Hewitt whom have been recognised in the past.
"It was pretty exciting, it's an honour really," Leigh Davis said.
The family's introduction to the sport came with Ray Davis, who became involved through acquaintance Ron Wilson.
Ron showed Ray the ropes and he was hooked instantly.
Leigh said his Dad had some "really nice horses" when he started out, including a mare by the name of Apex Princess. She won around 30 races.
Apex Princess went on to have a foal named Yoplay, who won 38 races and over $40,000 in the early 1990s.
Ray's sons, Leigh and Brett, decided to follow suit and both started training and driving harness horses.
Brett has even represented NSW as a driver in a national series, however isn't as heavily as involved now due to running the family's dairy.
"He's [Brett] been in the game the same as me, he mainly runs the dairy now but he's had a lot of success in the game over the years too," Leigh said.
"He represented New South Wales as a driver and he's trained a lot of horses over the years. His best horse would probably be Tamalla. He won three in a row at Harold Park."
One of Leigh's all-time favourite horses was a full brother to Tamalla, his name was Studleigh Alla.
Leigh said Studleigh Alla remains one of the best horses he's trained, having won 33 races and over $130,000 in the late 1980s and early '90s.
"We've had heaps of good horses but we just haven't had the one we've been looking for, that champion," Leigh said.
"We've always been a part of the Gold Crown Carnival, we keep trying to win it, but we haven't been able to crack it yet.
"The best horse we've probably had is a horse called Studleigh Alla, he won the consolation to the Gold Crown one year.
"And we nearly won the Gold Tiara there one year with a little mare called Yoplay. She ran second in the final one year."
Leigh says the night he ran second in the Gold Tiara is a standout memory for him.
He said there were tens-of-thousands of people down at the Bathurst Showground - where Bathurst harness racing meetings were held up until 2014 - and the atmosphere was amazing.
"Nearly winning the Gold Tiara was a big night because I think that night there was about 30,000 people there," Leigh said.
"It was huge because they had a house up for raffle and you had to be on track to win it. There was also a few cars to win if you were on track.
"There were people right around the outside of the track and that was the night I was in the final, it was a really great atmosphere."
Now all of Leigh and Brett's children are also involved in the industry in one way or another.
All of their children own shares in some of the horses, and Leigh's son Jake trains and drives.
Jake will have his horse Studleigh Melise competing in the Gold Bracelet series this year, as well as Studleigh Starlight who finished second in last year's Gold Tiara Consolation.
Ray, Leigh, Brett and Jake will be joined by about 40 to 50 family and friends, plus other members of the harness racing industry at the Honouree Dinner on Friday, March 24, to celebrate their time in the sport.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.