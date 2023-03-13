Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

The Davis family has named this year's Bathurst Gold Crown Carnival honourees

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated March 13 2023 - 6:14pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leigh, Ray and Brett Davis are honoured to be named this year's Gold Crown Carnival honourees. Picture supplied

WHEN the Gold Crown Carnival was first staged in Bathurst the Davis family was represented and now, more than three decades and three generations later, they are still linked with the event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.