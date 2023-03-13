THE Bathurst Regional Council International Women's Day event was a roaring success, well and truly exceeding expectations.
Kirralee Burke and Marg Hogan - the city's only female councillors - took the lead on planning the event, with the hope of creating something that built connection.
The last thing they wanted was to have an event with just tables and pamphlets, which is why most exhibitors were offering some form of hands-on activity for people to engage with.
There was also live music, free food and a kids corner to make it easier for families to attend.
Cr Hogan was almost speechless as she looked about the event at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre, having not anticipated the overwhelming response it received.
"We knew that we would have people coming, but this is beyond our expectations," she said.
She felt like she and Cr Burke had set out what they hoped to achieve.
"Kirralee and I are just so delighted to see so many people embrace this event," she said.
"The response that we've had from the community has been wonderful.
"We set out to create an event that encouraged connection and I think we can tick that one off."
Adding to the celebration of women, the event included an address by guest speaker Julie Fairley, from IBM in Bathurst, who talked about the adversity and sexism she had to overcome to get to where she is today.
Cr Hogan couldn't speak highly enough of Ms Fairley's speech.
"I think it's wonderful that people are aware of what Julie's trying to achieve in the community with her role at IBM," she said.
"She's such an inspiring woman. I think she was a great choice [for the guest speaker]."
Cr Hogan hoped that the International Women's Day event, including Ms Fairley's speech, would start more conversations that lead to gender equity.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
