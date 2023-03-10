TWO villages south of Bathurst will have a permanent police presence once renovations are completed on their respective stations.
Rockley and Trunkey Creek have been serviced by officers based out of Oberon to this point, but there will soon be a constable living in each community.
The NSW Government says the works on the Rockley and Trunkey Creek stations, and residences, include remediating and removing asbestos and lead paint from the heritage-listed sites and assessments and repairs to the external structures.
"To date, the Rockley and Trunkey Creek areas have been successfully serviced by operational officers based in Oberon, seven days per week as local needs arise," Chifley Police District Commander Superintendent Bob Noble said.
"However, the upgrades to the two police stations in these areas will assist us in better distributing police resources to address local development, population growth, and the needs of the local communities, and help continue to drive down crime."
Deputy Premier, Minister for Police and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said the upgraded stations will "provide open shopfronts to the local communities of Rockley and Trunkey Creek, as well as accommodation for the two constables who will be posted to these locations permanently".
The NSW Government says the program of works for both locations is due to be completed by mid-2023.
The return of local policing to Rockley is the latest indication of a revival in the village's fortunes.
Rockley's pub reopened last year after being bought by well-known chef Matt Moran, who has ambitious plans for the hotel, and the village's rodeo returned in January after years of postponements and cancellations.
