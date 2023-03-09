WHAT does it take to lure a 65-year-old into the ring for his first bout in 40 years? For Tony Brazier it is the desire to raise $20,000.
The renowned Bathurst fitness trainer and boxing coach will put on the gloves for a bout as part of the Battle In The Bush 6 event.
To be staged in Cowra on April 15, it is designed to raise funds for underprivileged children and families in the region.
It is a concept that Brazier, aka 'smiley', will support by no only entering boxers from his Bathurst-based FightClub272 in the event, but fighting himself.
Billie Ryan, one of his boxers who will also get in the ring at Battle In The Bush 6, couldn't be prouder of her coach.
"Tony has been in the fitness and combat sports industry for something like 40 years, he's trained professional fighters, he's had fighters who've won Australian titles, he's trained hundreds and thousands of people in the Bathurst community over the decades," she said.
"He's trained people like Grant Denyer as well. He's very well known in the community and is honestly one of the best people on the planet.
"It might look like a surprise on the outside that he is doing this, but it's really not a surprise to me because he's addicted to the sport. He's all about giving back, I think coaches are the most under-rated, under appreciated people.
"I've been through a lot in my life, Tony didn't give up on me even when the rest of world did and I gave up on myself. Like you couldn't ask for a better coach in your corner.
"So we're definitely all getting behind him for this fight."
The April event will be the first time a Battle In The Bush has been staged in Cowra in five years.
It will feature a mix of amateur, novice and professional bouts, with things such as duels between football rivals or to determine the toughest tradie planned.
Though all the boxers that will take part are yet to be confirmed, FightClub272's Brazier, 28-year-old Ryan and 32-year-old Kurt 'grim' Schroder will join in.
Another member of the Bathurst club, 15-year-old Ace Tobin, is set to make his debut at Battle In The Bush 6.
"The promoter, Jason Steward, he's from Cowra. He's been promoting events since I was a little girl," Ryan said.
"He's doing it because he's trying to raise $20,000 for under privileged children in our region. He wants to give them sporting opportunities, education opportunities, basically anything that they'd miss out on because of their financial situations.
"Obviously you've got to be pretty mental to have an addiction to boxing, but it does feel good to have this and be able to give back to the community.
"Boxing, they call it a poor man's sport, we know all about what it's like to have nothing, that's what most of us have come from. We've worked our way up from being down in the dirt sort of thing.
"It's not like your usual fundraiser where you're door knocking and asking for dollars, it will be a great night out for everybody. Even if you've never been to a fight night, it's great.
"For us, giving money back, it's great. I can't think of a better reason to punch on," she added with a laugh.
Ryan said is has been some time since a fundraiser of this type has been held in the region, but she and her fellow Fightclub272 fighters are proud to be involved.
"I've not been involved in something like this since I've been a kid. My old man, Kerin, he's passed now God bless him, he did a lot of work around the region, especially out west," Ryan said.
"He trained professional fighters for a living and a lot of the money he made, he basically made it free for the children, the underprivileged kids.
"So I feel like I'm keeping his legacy alive by doing this event.
"We're only a small club and we like to do things the old school way. We're in a little, tiny shed.
"We do it old school, we don't have all the fancy stuff and I'm a believer that you don't need that. It's all done in the sweat box out here at Tony's house."
The event will be held at Cowra Showground on April 15.
